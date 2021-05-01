Isabel Díaz Ayuso already wanted to call the elections in the fall of last year but Pablo Casado stopped his intentions. The president and the Madrid PP went ahead, discreetly, with their campaign plans, waiting for a better opportunity. The motion of censure arrived in Murcia and it was time, elections on May 4.

He caught the PSOE, Ciudadanos y Podemos without a candidate or project, who had to resort to emergency solutions, and while the rest put their electoral machinery in motion against the clock, she and her party had everything greased in perfect magazine condition. A preparation and leadership that will lead the PP to obtain, if nothing goes wrong, a resounding victory. Ayuso has passed the exam with an outstanding mark, which will be honored if he is crowned with an absolute majority.

Married, spectator



Unlike the Socialists, the campaign has been cooked in Puerta del Sol with Genova street as a respectful spectator. Married has had a discreet presence, the foreground has been for the candidate. The PP leader, however, plays more than anyone else in the contest. His political future depends on the Madrid elections.

With the victory assured in the bag, the opposition leader needs a conclusive victory, preferably with an absolute majority or so resounding that the PP does not need Vox because Ayuso alone overcome the three left forces. For Casado, it would be bad news if the PP has to co-govern with the extreme right (an alternative to which the president does not disgust) since it would mortgage his speech in the rest of Spain and reduce the break with Santiago Abascal to a dead letter.

But even in that scenario, Casado will be satisfied because his personal bet two years ago for the unknown Ayuso, answered in the match then, will have been a resounding success.

The May 4 elections in the Community of Madrid could have been another regional election. With the importance given to the region by its economic and population weight, but like so many others before. However, they have ended up as a kind of plebiscite, a battle between Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Pedro Sánchez to which the chief executive was happy to lend himself and from which he can get shorn. At least that’s what the polls show.

Socialists have seen with concern in recent weeks how the electoral campaign designed and piloted from Moncloa by Iván Redondo, chief of staff of the Prime Minister, not only has not helped to improve the prospects of their candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, but also they have not even allowed him to retain the flow of votes with whom the contest began.

In the leadership of the PSOE they suspect that although in other places, such as Catalonia, the figure of the Prime Minister pulls the acronym, in Madrid it causes more animosity than the opposite. “We do not have surveys that measure how much ‘anti-sanchismo’ there is, but it would be interesting to see it,” they admit.

Failed transfers



What is evident is that the trickle of signings of the central Executive on the Madrid candidacy – the Secretary of State for Migration, Hana Jalloul, whom some pretentiously called ‘the Kamala Harris’ of Gabilondo; the Secretary of State for Sports, Irene Lozano, or the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, presented as future economic vice president – has not joined.

The blow to the morale of the PSOEit is already a fact. The result will in no way have an impact on the stability of the coalition government, nor does it have to be an advance of anything. Among other things, because Madrid is not representative of all of Spain. But as a drill, the 4-M is a warning to boaters.

The electoral campaign has already served Íñigo Errejón to consolidate the political project that started from the hand of the former mayor of Madrid, Manuela Carmena, in 2019 after distancing himself from Pablo Iglesias. Polls suggest that the success of his new formation, Más Madrid, was not merely temporary.

Two years ago, the candidacy of the current national deputy was raised with 20 seats compared to the seven of United We Can, which was on the verge of not even entering the Assembly. Now, with the anesthesiologist Mónica García as the headliner, the polls once again place her as second force from the left with between 19 and 25 seats, and detect a transfer of votes from both the formation of Churches and the PSOE.

García is, without a doubt, the campaign’s revelation candidate, but the big question is whether Más Madrid, “a modern and green PSOE” in the words of a socialist leader, can go from being a purely Madrid phenomenon. Errejón himself is cautious and in several interviews he has assured these weeks that he will not force a hasty territorial implantation.

“Lesson learned



In 2019, after receiving a lot of pressure, but with enormous doubts, he ran for the general elections as head of Más País. The result was two seats for its Madrid alliance with Equo and another for Compromís, with whom it went hand in hand in the Valencian Community. Now he maintains that he has well learned “the lesson” of his stage in Podemos, a party in clear electoral decline, and that his objective is to grow with “firm roots” and “calm.”

Errejón does not bet, as he did at the head of the binomial with Iglesias, to create a transversal party on the left to replace the PSOE. What it aspires to is to achieve the position they occupy in other European countries forces with ecological and social sensitivity.

When Isabel Díaz Ayuso pressed the electoral button, Santiago Abascal decided to take charge of the campaign and become the shadow of his candidate. Wherever Rocío Monasterio goes, the leader of Vox goes. The ‘boss’, as he is nicknamed in the campaign team, has decided assume in first person the possible wear or success in these Madrid elections.

Of all the national leaders, Abascal is the only one who has much to gain and little to lose this Tuesday. If the left wins, it will blame the PP, and if Ayuso is re-elected president it will be thanks to the support of her party. If, as all the polls predict, Citizens remain outside the Madrid Assembly and the PP does not achieve an absolute majority, Vox will have the key to the regional government and the candidate of the PP and Monastery will be condemned to understand each other.

The result of the ballot box will largely depend on whether the far-right formation claim your entry into the Executive. Until now, he has only supported with his votes from outside to prevent a government of the progressive bloc. “The important thing is to add to avoid a government of the left,” they assure in the party, who for the moment avoid addressing that chapter. “On the 5th we talked,” Monastery often says. Entering the Madrid Executive will be the first time that Abascal touches power.

Secure the vote



In the Vox engine room they recognize that the result they obtained in Madrid in the last generals – 18.35% of the votes – will be difficult to overcome but they consider that they will continue in their consolidation trend. The latest internal polls show that its electorate is mobilizing and that the Monasterio-Abascal tandem works. They also remember that polls have always been wrong about them. And they hope to repeat the success of Catalonia, where they obtained eleven seats on February 14, two more than the sum of PP and Citizens.

Pablo Iglesias left those who maintained that his attachment to power and the official car were such that he was not going to leave the Government or with hot water with a span of noses. He left it to undertake a lesser task, to be the candidate of United We Can in the Community of Madrid.

The purples were on the canvas when the elections were called. The possibility of being left out of the regional Assembly for not reaching 5% of the votes was real. The danger seems to be averted by his candidacy, which has rescued votes from the left and has stimulated the ire of the right.

But the step taken has also shown that United We can live a bad time in Madrid, the land where the party was born and where it built its past successes. Iglesias and a handful of his colleagues are going to win a seat, but they will be, if the ballot box does not remedy it, the last group of the regional Parliament. A disappointment for a party that contested the PSOE for the hegemony of the left in Madrid, with the aggravation that its split, More Madrid, it will widely surpass the purples.

Education Counselor



Iglesias is the only one of the aspirants who is challenged to save himself. He is a candidate and national leader of Podemos. Although for a short time. He is not running for re-election as secretary general of the party and, he says, he is going to stay in the regional seat if the left does not govern. In the unlikely event that this is the case, he wants to be an Education Counselor.

But everything indicates that he is leaving, that he wants to do other things, such as going back to university and doing “critical” journalism on television. Before, however, he will pilot the transition. He has chosen his replacement for the next general elections, Yolanda Díaz. He has not named the successor, because she will be a woman, at the head of the party. Meanwhile, he fights his penultimate battle in Madrid. The last one, when you say goodbye.

Ciudadanos is at stake this May 4, its being or not being. The party that led the polls three years ago is now fighting to reach 5% of the votes needed to enter the Madrid Assembly and not meet the same fate as the extinct UPyD. If it succeeds, liberals could hold the key to regional governance. That is the last cartridge that Inés Arrimadas has left, who has entrusted her future and that of the party to the State attorney Edmundo Bal.

The situation is so dramatic that no one has internally questioned the decision taken by the party leader to force former regional vice president Ignacio Aguado to step back so that the national spokesperson would take his place and be the regional candidate. Not even Aguado himself has done it, who has even given up being on the electoral list and has barely appeared in the campaign. With him as head of the list it was going to be impossible resume the dialogue with the PP and in the management they recognize that recover the Government of Madrid it is key to straightening the orange course.

Downhill



From the hit of 10-N Ciudadanos he tries, without success, to raise his head. The Liberals lost 46 seats and went from third to sixth force in Congress. The decline was exacerbated by the Catalan elections, in which 30 deputies lost suddenly, and ended with the failed motion in Murcia, which left them out of two autonomous governments and plunged the party into the greatest crisis in its short history.

Since then the flight of voters and leaders, mainly towards the PP, has not stopped and the Arrimadas leadership is increasingly weakened. If this Tuesday Ciudadanos hits another hit, there are many voices who believe that the leader should take the step of leaving once and for all so that the party can be reborn from its ashes. But for many others it would be the final blow.