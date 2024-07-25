The image has gone viral. A pair of sea lions emerge from the sea and chase several people who flee in terror from the beach of La Jolla, in southern California. For tourists, it is the peak of summer season. On the other hand, for marine animals, which usually give birth in April, it is the height of breeding season, which could explain their aggressive and territorial behavior. The clash between humans and sea lions is neither new nor unusual, but it calls for action from the authorities of the city of San Diego.

“We want the beach to be exclusively for humans,” Bob Evans, president of La Jolla Parks and Beaches, an organization that helps authorities preserve green areas, recently said. “Every day that passes, the risk is greater for people and wildlife. Every day that passes, we lose part of our beach,” Evans said in an interview with local television.

The organization is seeking to get authorities in San Diego, the city on the border with Mexico, to take measures to prevent sea lions and seals from entering La Jolla Cove, a tiny strip of sand flanked by cliffs. During the summer, tourists and visitors bathe in the water and lie down to sunbathe on the beach, which is less than 200 meters long.

Evans fears that the viral images recorded a few days ago will lead authorities to favor wild animals and thus close access to the beach to humans.

At the same time, the Sierra Club Societyan environmental organization, is also asking the city of San Diego to intervene in what they consider to be an “emergency.” The organization claims that three baby sea lions, only a few weeks old, have been found dead over the course of six days since the July 4th holiday season. They have reason to suspect that these deaths were caused or related to humans.

Tourists photograph sea lions in La Jolla. Francisco Morales (Getty Images)

“One of the hatchlings was found on a public beach partially buried in the sand with the claws of a lobster placed on its head like horns,” the organization said in a statement. In the message, they made it clear that “this level of mortality did not occur in areas that were closed to human traffic.”

Robyn Davidoff, one of the group’s leaders, asked authorities to seek advice from experts on this type of marine mammal to understand what can be expected of them at this time of year and thus avoid scenes like those captured by mobile phones. Davidoff says the association is not seeking to close the area.

La Jolla Cove remains open and unrestricted to visitors, who are welcome to swim and engage in water sports. However, Sierra Club’s advocacy work was instrumental in the city’s 2014 order to close Casa Beach, where seals and sea lions give birth to their pups, between December 15 and May 15.

The closure orders were extended three years later to another stretch of the coast, the area from Punta La Jolla to Boomer Beach. Environmentalists then succeeded in preventing human access to a rocky area where sea lions and seals often give birth.

Evans and his organization fear that authorities may now extend the ban to the popular cove in dispute. The authorities have not yet commented on the new conflict. The last public stance by the City Council came two years ago, when they imposed a ban on entry from Punta La Jolla to Boomer from May 31 to October 31, during the breeding season. This order will be in effect until 2030.

Shortly before the city council adopted the 2022 measure, images like the ones circulating now had exploded on social media. Tourists terrified by sea lions in La Jolla Cove were seen by more than nine million people on TikTok. The victim then was a woman who had gotten too close to a sleeping lion cub to take a photo. The cub’s mother took it as a danger and violently approached. The beach is full of signs warning of the aggressive behavior of these animals.

Davidoff and Carol Toye, another Sierra Club leader, told local media this July that harassment of tourists is not just rude. “It’s not just unacceptable. It’s also illegal. Marine Mammal Protection Act protects sea lions from harassment. Being so close to them is dangerous for people,” they said.

