The stadium of The Alcoraz commemorates the battle of the same name and for that reason its walls ooze deeds and epic moments. The Huesca group has decorated those walls with various writings that harangue players and the public to ‘not reblar’ which is his motto, something like not giving up whatever happens. That battle dates from 1098 when the Aragonese army commanded by Pedro I besieged the city and established combat with the Muslim army of Al-Musta’in II, which at that time had the support of the Castilian army commanded by count. García Ordóñez and Gonzalo Núñez de Larael. Legend has it that the balance decanted it Saint George in favor of the Aragonese army that incorporated the city to the Kingdom of Aragon and the Saint became the patron of the kingdom.

Therefore, El Alcoraz is a tremendous stage, loaded with meaning and with the opportunity for a Castilian army to take revenge for that defeat in a scenario in which it has never won in the league. Real Valladolid a lot is at stake in this issue. That is not worth it to me that there are 33 days left and that we do not have to put pressure. The pressure is put by the results and the situation on the table. The pressure makes her remember how Espanyol or Leganés Last year they began to get off the hook very soon and then it took them a world to go back, or looking towards Segunda a historical as Deportivo de la Coruña sank, seemed to resurrect and touch the miracle and finally found the bones in hell.

I have already said more than once that I do not understand this exaggerated protection to the players, who are not children and must endure and accept criticism, look at the problems face to face and break the bubble in which they get and are put. Of course, you have to have pressure, know how to withstand it and even use it as an incentive for anger to lead you to victory. The games played have not been bad, but those specific errors have paid dearly for them and we must try to avoid them, perhaps putting more stress on each action. I know I don’t like to talk about endings at this point with everything that remains ahead, but I think it would be a more serious mistake than those in the game to think that since there is much left, this game is not a final. Taking each shock as the battle of El Alcoraz and not rebelling as they say in those parts should make the team react. I do believe that it is a final, this one, that of Alavés and so on …