After months of fierce fighting, Ukraine seems to have to give up the city of Bachmut. The hospitals in the country show how devastating that battle is. Reporter Simone Peek spoke to wounded soldiers in Kyiv about the atrocities at the front. Even if the war ends, Ukraine will have to learn to live with the scars. Read the article Simone Peek wrote about her visit to Kyiv here.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]