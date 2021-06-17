It is the age of activism. Climate, anti-capitalism, anti-racism, feminism and even more progressive protest themes have become an integral part of the public debate. But is that enough? More than ten years ago, after my journalism studies, I started as a journalist and program maker. To offer a different perspective. When I also became a columnist, I saw an opportunity to bring that to a wider audience. Almost every (white) oat milk hipster now posts and writes about anti-racism and feminism and even newspapers are full of them. “You’re a bit mainstream now, aren’t you,” my editor-in-chief recently said to my deepest indignation. I’m still coming to terms with it.

But despite the age of activism, which many activists, journalists and columnists of color have fought for, I am bored with the public debate. The VVD that causes another scandal but still remains in power, Wilders who tweets something Islamophobic but is never banned, the political system that is corrupt and capital-driven (as you now see at the CDA), the umpteenth investigation showing that governments and companies discriminate without action, mega-corporations that exploit workers and the climate and receive tax benefits, women who are still unable to walk safely on the street or go to university, LGBT people who make others wonder whether they should be ‘cured’. The list is endless.

Fortunately, there are more and more who speak out about injustice. Still, it feels like running in circles, because little structural change takes place. Everyone resists in their own (and sometimes even multiple) ways, of course, which isn’t a problem unless you impose your method on others. But for many, resistance has become an end in itself and not a means to really change something. Think of charlatans like Sywert van Lienden or the aforementioned hipsters, whose alleged activism and contrarianism are mainly trendy and often end up confirming the status quo instead of fighting it.

For others, resistance is a necessary evil and comes with traumatic consequences, as I also noticed after the lawsuits against online threats. Or at all experience as a black woman, who unapologetically takes its place in the white media and society.

But resistance can also be something else besides a painful struggle or raising injustice: creation. Thomas Sankara, the socialist revolutionary and former president of Burkina Faso – who was assassinated in a French-supported coup – stated: “You have to fight a system with a system, an organization with an organization. Not just with benevolent individuals of good cheer, honesty, daring and identity.” In doing so, he seemed to be saying that it is of little use to individuals who are ‘good’, or martyrs, if harmful systems of oppression are not replaced by healthy ones.

It may sound ambitious or unrealistic to devise new systems. But the current ones also come from ideas, from people in the vanguard or in power. Why couldn’t we dream about what just and blissful political, cultural and social systems look like in 2021 and bet on them?

As always, there is already a parallel movement on the fringes of the mainstream that is concerned not only with speaking out for change, but also creating it. Because activism, resistance and change may have become a little more ‘mainstream’, the real work on a larger scale is only just beginning. Some already make the future in the present.

Clarice Gargard is a program maker and freelance journalist.