The electoral battle of the Community of Madrid has already begun on mobile. Más Madrid and Partido Popular are the first political parties to invest part of their campaign budget in Facebook ads and create massive WhatsApp groups, respectively. The objective is clear: to get ahead of the rest of the formations to recruit its electorate —in the case of the PP— and attract, apart from the undecided, and empower its candidate —in Más Madrid— among new voters. The campaign officially starts on April 18, but the reality is that for a week the board for capturing the vote of the networks has already been in motion.

“Do you really think [en referencia al consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero] have we regained normalcy at some point? ”asks candidate Mónica García in a Facebook video, which the party published on its official profile on March 19. “Suspended scheduled surgeries? 15,000. Queries? One and a half million patients have been left unattended during the pandemic, ”he continues. The images show a public intervention by García in a session of the Health Commission in the Madrid Assembly a few months ago. There, the strongest point of the More Madrid candidate is vehemently shown: knowledge of the Madrid health system during the pandemic. Anesthetist by profession and a worker at the October 12 hospital, García’s team uploaded this two-minute clip to the party’s Facebook profile – where they have 12,400 followers – last Friday.

The party that won 470,000 votes and 20 seats in the regional elections of 2019 has so far invested about 200 euros in this social network so that the video could be seen at once by 50,000 Madrilenians, three times more than their followers. What’s more, as you can see in the ad, the objective of Más Madrid was to show García’s intervention specifically to women from 55 to 64 years old and to men from 35 to 44. At the moment, there are already two videos that have been uploaded to the platform to publicize the image of your candidate. Investment, according to training sources, will increase in the coming days.

“Electoral campaigns are not like they used to be,” observes a leader of the Más Madrid team on social networks, where they have a staff of 10 people. “Our objective will not be to fill rooms or spaces, we are already in action in all possible networks. We have also been doing live on Twitch for weeks [plataforma propiedad de Amazon que permite realizar emisiones en directo], because we want to be very active from the beginning. That is why we started our network strategy the same day that Ayuso advanced the elections [10 de marzo]”.

The rest of the formations with profiles on Facebook —Podemos, with 1,300,000 followers; Vox, 458,000; Citizens, 322,000; PP, 234,000 and PSOE, 206,000— have not yet invested a single euro in advertising their candidates, as can be seen on the official announcement page of the social network. Without counting on the national investment of the parties, only in the previous 2019 elections the team of the socialist candidate Ángel Gabilondo invested 6,382 euros during the campaign and the PP, with its regional profile of Madrid, 8,894 euros. The electoral law emphasizes that “from the call of the elections until the legal start of the campaign, the carrying out of electoral advertising or propaganda through posters, commercial supports or inserts in the press, radio or other digital media is prohibited.” By not expressly including the term social media, the parties continually invest.

“It is very new that parties start spending money on Facebook advertising so far in advance”, observes Raúl Magallón García, author of the book UnfakingNews. How to combat misinformation. (Ediciones Pirámide, 2019) and professor of Communication at the Carlos III University of Madrid. “More Madrid has already started because it wants to empower its candidate, who is, compared to the rest, less known.” On March 9, García had 69,900 followers on Twitter and this Tuesday he had already reached 86,300. An average growth of 2,000 fans per day. “If a campaign budget can be around one million euros, 50% should be allocated to this”, stresses Marc Elena, president of Adsmurai, one of the two companies that optimize Facebook ads for companies in Spain. “This is what Coca-Cola or Ikea do. In Spain the parties work with consultants who know a lot about messages, but little about supports ”.

The rallies are history

Expedited by the pandemic, the rallies are history. Ayuso, Gabilondo, García and the rest of the candidates want to enter the WhatsApp groups of friends and family as soon as possible. The goal is to monopolize conversations on the terraces and in the living rooms of the house from day one. Social networks are the key to entry. 87% of Spaniards between 16 and 65 years of age use some, according to the latest report of the Association of Digital Communication in Spain. That is, almost 26 million users in Spain have a public profile on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp; data that reflects a slight increase compared to 2020, probably generated by the months of confinement. The profile of the Internet user is very similar in both sexes. Men are 49% and women, 51%. The average user is 40 years old.

The same report points out that each user has an average of 4.5 public profiles, one more social network than in 2019. The ranking is led once again by WhatsApp (85%), Facebook (81%), YouTube (70%) and Instagram (59%). TikTok is the network with the highest increase in users, especially among teenagers, going from 3% to 16% in the last year. PP, Podemos and Más Madrid are also very active in the latter:

The popular ones, unlike Más Madrid, have decided to bet heavily on WhatsApp six weeks before the elections. Isabel Díaz Ayuso uploaded a publication on March 16 to her Instagram profile, where she has more than 200,000 followers. Join the team! Write to us at this number ”. The photo included a smiling image of the Madrid president. A week later, more than 10,000 people have subscribed to this channel, according to their data. Every two or three days, the president’s team sends a message with a mobilizing tone and emphasizing that on May 4 the members of this group will be part of history: “Your role will be fundamental […] you are very important to us and to Isabel ”. This Sunday they encouraged the dissemination of an information campaign on voting by mail. It is not trivial: half of the voters of the PP are over 65 years old.

WhatsApp is a massive propaganda artifact. The average profile of the network is a 38-year-old woman. Most Spaniards have up to 10 conversations and seven out of ten use it to talk with family and friends without a specific objective. according to a CIS survey. “It is still too early to know if this will influence the vote, but it is clear that it reinforces it,” says Belén Barreiro, director of 40DB and former director of the CIS.

The strategy of the PP in WhatsApp is similar to that made by Vox in the Andalusian elections. The one who was responsible for the party’s networks, Manuel Mariscal, confessed to this newspaper in 2019 that they began to attract followers several months in advance. “We achieved 2,000 in a few days,” he said. The seduction, in his case, was direct through the party’s website. In the case of the PP it has been through Instagram. The user adds the training mobile in the contact book and, after registering, he or she will start receiving messages.

“The parties know that people trust more and more in people and less in institutions,” explains consultant Antonio Gutiérrez-Rubí. The author of the book Politics in the days of WhatsApp considers key the ease of the tool to spread an idea: “With a message you reach a first ring of groups. They then pass it on to others. And others … ”. PP and Más Madrid are already mobilized. And the rest, surely, in the next few days.