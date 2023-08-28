The dance has started. Who will lead French President Emmanuel Macron’s party when he leaves the Élysée Palace in 2027? Who will be able to prevent, as he has done twice, that Marine Le Pen, leader of the extreme right, accedes to power?

The race in the government ranks to succeed him opened this Sunday with the party for the start of the course that the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, convened in his fiefdom in the north of France. The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, several members of the Government and dozens of deputies attended the rally in Tourcoing, a working-class city where this 40-year-old politician was mayor, who claims to be a so-called “social right” and prides himself on being the grandson of an immigrant and son of a cleaner.

“The popular classes feel neither truly considered nor sufficiently represented,” said Darmanin in Tourcoing. The minister believes that, if the moderate forces do not attend to the feeling of injustice and insecurity of the popular classes, it will be Le Pen who will take Macron’s place. Today she is the best placed in the polls.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin speaks to the press in Tourcoing, northern France, on Sunday. FRANCOIS LO PRESTI (AFP)

He France’s first cop, as the holder of the position that Darmanin occupies is called, has taken a step forward, but others in the macronista camp do not hide their desires either. Two names stand out. One is Bruno Le Maire, the powerful Minister of Economy and Finance. The other, Édouard Philippe, who was Macron’s prime minister between 2017 and 2020 and is now mayor of the port city of Le Havre.

“The knives are being sharpened, within the majority itself,” Macronista deputy Patrick Vignal describes over the phone. “From the moment someone is re-elected and cannot run again, a new space opens up.” This was what happened on April 24, 2022, when Macron won a second five-year term. The Constitution prevents a president from holding office for more than two consecutive terms. Adds Vignal: “At that very moment the suitors’ ball for the Élysée opened.”

Four years—the ones that remain until the presidential election—is a long time, but there is a logic to the early movements of the candidates. By not being able to run again, Macron risks becoming lame duck. That in the legislative elections of June 2022 the macronistas lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly complicates things.

In France, as the journalist Ludovic Vigogne recalls in the essay Les sans jours, “second terms have systematically ended in the ditch.” Vigogne, in this chronicle on Macron’s re-election and the first hundred days of his second five-year term, quotes General Charles de Gaulle, who resigned in 1969, three years before the end of his term. He also mentions François Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac, “who left detested and diminished, leaving the feeling that their last years in power had been useless.”

Macron does not control his people as before. Les sans jours details how, after re-election in 2022, he decided to appoint a right-wing prime minister, Catherine Vautrin, but a rebellion by the left wing of Macronism forced him to rectify at the last minute, and he ended up deciding on the social democrat Borne. The deputies rebelled again when a few weeks later they elected, against the criteria of the Élysée, Yaël Braun-Pivet as president of the National Assembly.

“I will preside until the last quarter of an hour”

The president does not resign himself to being a lame duck, expression with which presidents in the last part of their term are known in the United States. Despite the rejection of his pension reform in the streets and Parliament, he managed to adopt it in the spring. Laws continue to be passed; Contrary to the omens, the country is not blocked.

“I will preside until the last quarter of an hour,” Macron declared in the weekly Le Point. “For this, I have the democratic vote, the institutions and the energy.”

And then? It can happen to him like Barack Obama, president of the United States between 2009 and 2017, whose legacy has ended up being defined by the name of his successor. What Donald Trump was for Obama, Le Pen could be for Macron. Le Pen has said that she wants to be a candidate, as she was in 2012, 2017 and 2022; on the left it is not clear if Jean-Luc Mélenchon will repeat.

Darmanin, perhaps disappointed because he expected the president to name him prime minister during the last ministerial reshuffle, in July, has been the first in the government to emancipate himself from Macron, to outline his own speech. “Fidelity and loyalty,” he said in Tourcoing, “do not mean keeping quiet to please.” Minutes later, Prime Minister Borne called for unity: a subtle way of calling the minister in her fiefdom to order.

Nobody knows what will remain of the Macronist political space when Macron leaves. He created a party, La República en marcha, now Renaissance, which is a conglomerate of social democrats, social liberals, centrists, moderate rightists whose main glue is the president. In addition, the centrist party MoDem, and Horizontes, of former Prime Minister Philippe, are also part of the government coalition.

The unknown is whether, in 2027, this transversal space will be maintained. Or if, without Macron, it will disperse: everything will return to the old order of left and right, and Macronism, as a Europeanist and liberal space, will have been an anomaly in history.

There is something in common among the main candidates for succession in the presidential field: they are veterans of politics and come from Los Republicanos (LR), the traditional right-wing party. Darmanin grew up politically alongside President Nicolas Sarkozy. Le Maire is a technocrat like Macron. And like Philippe.

Another name, former prime minister with Macron, like Philippe, and, like Darmanin, a former Sarkozy collaborator, is that of Jean Castex. “He casting it is still open”, says Brice Teinturier, from the Ipsos-France demoscopic institute, who forecasts. “There will be a battle to prevail on the right and the center right.” Castex’s advantage, Teinturier and Vignal agree, is that he would be a counterpoint to Macron, as François Hollande was after Sarkozy in 2012.

With his thick southern accent and his experience as mayor in the Catalan Pyrenees, Castex conveys an image of a calm man with his feet on the ground, far from the arrogance that exudes the current president, and far from his youthful energy. The calm after the storm. Vignal cites another name, the new promise of Macronism: Gabriel Attal, the new 34-year-old Minister of Education.

“I think whoever collects this France that is shattered will win,” says the deputy, who attended Darmanin’s party in Tourcoing on Sunday: “I’m curious.”

Macron’s unpopularity among a part of the French will force whoever succeeds him, even if he comes from his own camp, to distance himself from him, as Macron did before launching his 2017 campaign with Hollande, whose minister he was. There is another option, which no one is seriously considering today, but which exists: that Macron return, in 2032, after a five-year hiatus, and become his successor. The Constitution prohibits two consecutive terms. The key word here is consecutive.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.