“Super pumped: the battle for Uber” is the Paramount Plus series that is gaining attention on social networks. With a plot that takes us to Silicon Valley, in its chapters we will see the fall from grace of the sagacious figure of Travis Kalanick.

Although many may not recognize him by name, the company he founded does: Uber, an application that revolutionized urban transport in the world while generating chaos that its creator did not appreciate.

YOU CAN SEE: “Friday the 13th” and Jason’s final death: lawsuit would end the iconic saga forever

Trailer for “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”

“The Battle for Uber” tells the story of Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), co-founder and former CEO of the app. With a script that adapts from the company’s first significant capital increase to Kalanick’s dismissal due to harassment problems, unethical moments in the shareholder’s career have also been included.

Buying data and partnerships with trade secret violatorsthe Paramount Plus program focuses on the arrival of Uber in the vehicle market since 2010. The seven-part series is inspired by “Super pumped: the battle for Uber” (2019), a book by journalist Mike Isaac.

For those who can listen to it in its original language, you will notice that it has the participation of the famous director Quentin Tarantino, who acts as the narrator of this first season.

Why did Travis Kalanick quit Uber?

In June 2017, Kalanick resigned from Uber over what was called a “shareholder revolt”. Months before, media reports had surfaced of an aggressive company culture, data theft, sexual harassment, verbal abuse and discrimination activities that were encouraged by the company’s management.

Travis Kalanick is the founder of Uber. Photo: diffusion

With articles reaching the press about these events, in 2019, Kalanick sold his last remaining shares and stepped down from the company’s board. Back then, he said it was to “focus on his new business.” His shares were valued at more than $2.5 billion.

Cast of “The Battle for Uber”

“Pumped: The Battle for Uber” stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the role of Kalanick. He is accompanied by Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman and Elisabeth Shue.

Super Pumped has confirmed its season two by the Showtime network. It will be focused on the history of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.