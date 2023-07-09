In a multi-party scenario like the current one, the composition of the future Congress of Deputies, which will condition the formation of the Government, is also decided in apparently minor battles. The most decisive among them is the one between Vox and Sumar for third place. In medium-sized provinces —where the two main political forces do not monopolize all the seats as in the small ones, nor is the distribution as proportional as in the largest ones— occupying that position, even by a narrow margin of votes, can mean the difference between getting representation or not. And this factor is likely to alter the balance of forces between the two ideological blocks.

The demoscopic works of the company 40dB. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER point out that Vox has started the campaign with an advantage in that particular duel. This Sunday’s delivery of the daily survey for both media places Santiago Abascal’s party more than one point ahead of Yolanda Díaz’s platform: 14.7% compared to 13.5%. But the trend in recent days is for that distance to shorten.

The data collected by the researchers from 40dB. in the final days of June, which were published on July 3, they gave the far-right formation a more comfortable advantage, above two points: 15.1% for the candidacy headed by Abascal and 12.8% for the one led by the second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor. In the last week, Vox has experienced a slight downward trend, while Sumar points to a certain recovery after the fall it suffered coinciding with the internal conflicts with Podemos that preceded its launch and the preparation of its lists for the general elections. In this way, the battle between the two is still open in the time remaining until the appointment with the polls on 23-J.

The figures of tracking (continuous poll) by EL PAÍS and SER draw a picture of stability in both political spaces, the results of which vary very little compared to the general elections of November 2019. Vox would now achieve 14.7% of the votes, only half a point less than four years ago, although this decrease could make him lose 11 deputies, going from 52 to 41. The 13.5% that the poll now attributes to Sumar would mean a greater drop (1.8 points) compared to what he won in 2019 the sum of United We Can (13%) and Más País (2.3%). But in representation he would only lose one deputy compared to the 38 that then brought together the formations of Pablo Iglesias (35) and Íñigo Errejón (3).

Waiting for the debate on Monday between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the daily 40dB survey. it maintains the positions between the two great parties unalterable. The PP would reach 128 seats, compared to 113 for the PSOE, and the bloc on the right would continue adding, as at the beginning of the campaign, 169 deputies, insufficient to guarantee the Government.

The trend in recent days points to a stabilization of the PP, which the previous week had suffered the negative impact of the pacts with Vox. The Socialists have managed to mitigate their flight of votes towards the popular, but even so it represents 7.7% of their electorate in 2019.

More tracking data

Data sheet: Scope: Spain. Universe: general population residing in Spain (except Ceuta and Melilla) over 18 years of age and with the right to vote. Sample size: 2,000 interviews. Quotas by sex, age, autonomous community, habitat size and social class. Procedure: online interview (CAWI). Sampling error: ±2.2% (for 95% confidence). Date of completion: July 4 and 8, 2023. See also IMF: "Crisis without end, a third of the world in recession next year"

