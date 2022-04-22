Kitchen Champion DivisionFC Emmen (after one year) and FC Volendam (after thirteen years) return to the Eredivisie, but with two rounds to go, the battle for the top scorer’s title in the Kitchen Champion Division is still completely open. Thijs Dallinga (Excelsior, 31 goals) feels the hot breath of Thomas Verheydt (ADO The Hague, 29) and Robert Mühren (FC Volendam, 28) on his neck.

It was almost unthinkable that it would become so exciting on the top scorers list halfway through the season. Dallinga, the revelation of the first half of the competition, entered the winter break with 25 goals to his name. Mühren (19) and Verheydt (16) followed at an appropriate distance.



But where Dallinga suddenly found it a lot more difficult to score in 2022, the Hague phenomenon Verheydt in particular continued to amaze friend and foe. After his two goals this week in the make-up game with PSV, the 30-year-old ADO striker is now the main competitor of the 21-year-old Groninger, who can become the fifth Excelsior player after Piet den Boer, Erik Tammer, David Connolly and Lars Veldwijk. become the top scorer in the First Division.

Thijs Dallinga cheers after his 31st goal of the season, the 2-0 against Helmond Sport. © Pro Shots



The top scorers title would also be a nice crowning achievement for Verheydt. He is having the most productive season of his career. De Hagenaar scored 20 goals for Almere City last season, but he has already smashed that personal record.

Unique trilogy

But don’t rule out Mühren either. The 32-year-old goal-getter can complete a unique trilogy. Last season, as a striker for KKD champion Cambuur, he became the top scorer with no fewer than 38 goals and a year earlier – in the 2019/2020 season cut short by corona – he was also the best shooter with 26 goals.

Robert Mühren is the celebrated man after his goal against Young Ajax. © Pro Shots / Vincent de Vries



After Peter van Velzen (SVV and RKC) and Jack Tuijp (Volendam), Mühren can become the third player to win the top scorer title in the first division three times. He would be the first to do so three years in a row.

At the second highest level in the Netherlands, the Volendammer is in a class of its own anyway. In the 2013/2014 season, Mühren was already third on the top scorers list with 25 goals for Volendam, behind Lars Veldwijk (Excelsior, 30) and Ruud Boymans (Willem II, 27). He did not reach double figures after that at AZ, Zulte Waregem, Sparta and NAC.

Robert Mühren became the KKD’s top scorer last season with 38 goals. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



He only succeeded again when he returned to Cambuur in the Kitchen Champion Division in 2019. Since then, he has played exactly 100 league games, scoring 91 times. In total, Mühren now stands at 149 goals in the first division. The striker could therefore celebrate the promotion of Volendam in Den Bosch tomorrow with an anniversary goal.

Program Excelsior

April 29: Tourist Office (off)

6 May: NAC (home)

Program ADO The Hague

Apr 24: Young FC Utrecht (home)

April 29: Almere City (home)

6 May: FC Emmen (away)

Program FC Volendam

April 29: FC Dordrecht (away)

6 May: FC Eindhoven (home)