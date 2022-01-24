It is clear that the two parties will fight the battle for the presidency of Iraq with two competing candidates, the current Iraqi President Barham Salih of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and the former Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Observers consider this imminent battle a repetition of the scenario of 2018, when the candidate of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan at the time, current President Barham Salih, won.

And the media in the Kurdistan region of Iraq announced a meeting of the leaders of the two parties, Massoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani, on Saturday, and that they did not reach an agreement on the unified Kurdish candidate for the presidency of Iraq.

On the following day, the leadership council of the National Union held an expanded meeting, from which a communiqué was issued announcing the presentation of Barham Salih as the union’s sole candidate for the post of the next Iraqi president.

The statement, which was considered by commentators, was strongly worded: “Because the other party presented its candidate away from the principle of consensus, the Patriotic Union also has the right to consider the presidency of the republic as the entitlement of the people of Kurdistan and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, so it defends this right and will not compromise on it.” .

He continued, “It was also found that the allegations that claimed that the KDP had a problem only with the Patriotic Union candidate for the position, and if the candidate was changed by the Patriotic Union, the Democratic Party, in turn, would withdraw its candidate, untrue, and it turned out that all of this was to mislead and the main goal is Assuming the position of the Presidency of the Republic, away from coordination with the Kurdish forces, especially the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and in agreement with some other Iraqi parties.

The statement concluded by emphasizing full support for the National Union candidate for the post of President of the Republic, that is, Barham Salih.

The Democrat will go his way.

No statement has yet been issued by the Kurdistan Democratic Party in response to the PUK’s position, while observers expect that the position of the Democrat will be to present its presidential candidate, Hoshyar Zebari.

Commenting on this, researcher and political writer, Tariq Johar, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “Unfortunately, now we are facing a re-scenario of 2018, when the Kurds disagreed about their candidate for the presidency of Iraq, and there is no need to refer here to the dangers of this Kurdish fragmentation on the role The Kurdish position is in Baghdad, which is happening again.”

Jawhar continues: “It seems that the KDP decided to exploit its alliance with the Sadrists and a coalition that made a determination to impose its candidate for the presidency, and thus practically disavow agreement with its main partner, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. This approach is very dangerous and carries very negative repercussions on stability and political balance in the Kurdistan region and Iraq As a whole”.

For his part, writer and political analyst, Ali Al-Baydar, sees to “Sky News Arabia”: “The new electoral benefits have become the test to determine the shape and nature of the ruling political synthesis in Iraq this time, contrary to what has been the case for nearly two decades.”

Al-Baydar adds: “The Kurds are not an exception here from the rest of the Iraqi components. The Kurdistan Democratic Party, being the largest and first of the Kurdish parliamentary blocs, according to the results of the recent general elections, by winning 31 seats, has the right to win the position of President of the Iraqi Republic, after the Patriotic Union took over that position for over a period of time. More than a decade and a half.”

And over the past four electoral cycles, the Kurds have held the presidency of Iraq since 2006, as the three presidents of the republic, who have succeeded in the position are from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, through the Secretary-General of the party Jalal Talabani, the post for two consecutive terms, as the first Kurdish president in the history of Iraq .

He succeeded Talabani in the leadership position of his party Fuad Masum in 2014, and he was succeeded in 2018 by the current Iraqi President Barham Salih, after a heated competition with his rival, the Kurdistan Democratic Party candidate Fuad Hussein, who is now the Iraqi foreign minister.

According to the custom prevailing in Iraq after 2003, the position of the president of Iraq goes to the Kurds, the prime ministership to the Shiites, and the presidency of the parliament to the Sunnis.