The succession in the National Action Party (PAN) has begun amidst the turbulence caused by the electoral fiasco of June 2. Despite the setback, it retains its place as the leading opposition party, but internal criticism has been increasing since election day. The loudest was that of former President Felipe Calderón, who harshly attacked the party leader, Marko Cortés, on social media, accusing him of taking advantage of the situation, securing a seat in the Senate while watching the party sink. The harshest voices predict a debacle if there is no change of course, with the controversial alliance with the PRI as a backdrop, but with no one daring to clearly bet on a breakup. Critics also accuse the current leadership of preparing a plan to perpetuate itself in power by means of a successor to Cortés.

At least four names have emerged so far in the fight to lead a new leadership and replace Cortés, who is expected to leave in the next few months, either in September when he takes office as senator, or in October, when he must end his administration. Among those who have confirmed their intentions to seek the presidency are deputy Jorge Romero, former senator and former deputy Adriana Dávila and senator Damián Zepeda. The name of senator Kenia López Rabadán, until recently spokesperson for presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, has also jumped into the discussion and, as she has confirmed to this newspaper, she is thinking about it. After a few weeks of tension and cross accusations, the PAN succession has at least started calmer than that of its electoral partner, the PRI, which is approaching its sunset these days. In the midst of these turbulences and reproaches, the PAN leaders agree on at least one thing: they must take care of the party, now converted into the most important actor of the opposition.

In a political scenario that is mostly green, after Morena’s landslide victory in the elections, the PAN is the strong voice in the narrow opposition bench. The outlook for those who do not govern looks complicated, with the qualified majority in the House of Representatives of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party and almost two thirds in the Senate. The voices of the PAN that point to a renewal of the party are not few since the elections of June 2. Even a group of former governors asked a few weeks ago for Cortés’ departure as soon as possible. Although that has not yet happened, the party is on its way to electing a new president. The first steps in that direction have at least already been taken.

A battle “unfair from the start”

Jorge Romero, a politician who emerged from the PAN in the capital, specifically from the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, has been pointed out by several PAN members as the favorite of the national leadership. The deputy admitted his interest in seeking the presidency in interviews in the media and said he wanted to lead the party in the uphill battle that being a minority in the legislative chambers will mean. Although Cortés did not publicly express his support, some gestures were understood as an endorsement. Among these signs is the election of three deputies who belong to the group coordinated by Romero in the lower house as members of the National Organizing Commission for the Election of the National Executive Committee (Conecen), a kind of electoral referee in charge of carrying out the internal elections.

Zepeda, one of the harshest voices against the leadership, has assured that if the PAN does not change, it is heading towards a debacle. “I cannot be clearer, if what they want is to inherit their same political group, with the same rules, to turn the page on the leadership, they are going straight to their funeral.” The senator from Sonora assured that the party is experiencing “a brutal crisis” that its leadership has not wanted to address. In the six years that Marko Cortés has been in office, the PAN went from governing 11 states to having only four. The comparison between the presidential elections of 2018 and 2024 also reflects the problem: the party lost three million votes in six years, going from 12.6 million votes to 9.6 million.

“We didn’t just lose the elections, we lost credibility and prestige,” Dávila said in a telephone interview. “It is important to send a good message to Mexicans that the PAN must change, return to its origins, be clear in defending our causes,” she added, pointing out that these principles are federalism, municipalism, human dignity, and the fight against inequality and corruption. She blames the current leadership for not making it clear what it stands for and for exposing the PAN with the dissemination of the agreement signed jointly with the PRI, in which they would divide up the cake in the opposition alliance if they won the elections. The former deputy for Tlaxcala says that it is time to have female leadership, although she recognizes that it will be an “unfair battle from the start” if she has to face Cortés’ favorite at the polls.

López Rabadán says that the PAN must review “how to become a party that represents Mexicans again.” The senator from Mexico City acknowledges that she is “seriously” reflecting on the possibility of registering in the internal contest, but insists that the priority must be the unity of the party. “We need a transparent and public process, we are obliged to do it in the best way,” she says over the phone. “Beyond personal interests, we must think that Mexico needs a strong opposition, because what is coming is hard,” she adds in relation to the eventual treatment of the constitutional reforms promoted by López Obrador. “If we weaken ourselves, the damage will be for the country.”

One choice, two paths

The PAN recently elected the seven members that make up the Conecen. This body, made up of three women and four men with long experience in the party, was installed on July 3. From then on, the statutes indicate that the electoral councils of the 32 States are informed that they have 30 days to decide the method with which the new leadership will be chosen. They can take two paths: that the election be made by the militants —the ordinary way— or that it be made by the members of the National Council of the PAN —the extraordinary way. Critics prefer the first, since they accuse the current leadership of having more weight and influence within the National Council. In any case, an official call to participate will be issued on August 3, which will establish the dates of the process.

The first option requires candidates to have 20 days to collect 10% of the signatures of the registered members, which are around 277,000. Once these signatures have been reviewed and approved, the candidates have 45 days to campaign. The party will have to organize an election, estimated for October, in which the winner is the person who obtains an absolute majority (half plus one vote) or 37% of the votes with a difference of five points over the second place. If no one obtains this, the two people with the most votes go to a second round. In the second option, the candidates must obtain 20% of the signatures from the national councils. The extraordinary method decides the party presidency through a session of the National Council, which votes among the candidates and the winner is the person who has more than half of the votes.

