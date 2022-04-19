Paris. But who is this “fake Macron”? A brilliant senior official of the state, same age and social origins similar to the current president (the good provincial bourgeoisie). Like him, he comes from the French “grandes écoles”, in particular Ena, the school of high administration, forge of the elite. Name and surname, of course, are not received, because the character in question is currently facing Marine Le Pen in a series of mock debates, taking the side of Emmanuel Macron, in a top secret location, lost in the western countryside of the France. Waiting for the real Macron-Le Pen debate tomorrow evening at 9pm.

It is a pivotal moment in any presidential election. It takes place live on the two main TV channels, France 2 (public) and Tf1 (private). And often it proved decisive: in 2017, for example, he had ditched the tsarina of the far right, paving the way for the victory of the young Macron. Months of depression followed for her, humiliated by that performance, which she too in the end called disastrous. She justified herself, however, with the fact that she arrived there tired, exhausted by rallies and handshakes in the markets. This time he didn’t want to repeat the same mistake. Yesterday morning she took the last crowd bath in Normandy and then she disappeared. She will reappear tomorrow evening, in the television studio they are setting up on the outskirts of Paris.

She closed herself in a house in the middle of the green, with her closest collaborators (in the lead Philippe Olivier, brother-in-law and also strategist, who wants to “chiracize” her, make her like Jacques Chirac, the empathic and reassuring president: she in the female version of people and mother of a family). She tests herself with the fake Macron. «But she must also rest – they say in her entourage of her – of her. He is a racing thoroughbred, not a car ». Macron, on the other hand, will continue to submit to crowds and interviews today. Tomorrow morning he will chair, as always, the council of ministers, which is held every week. In the inner circle of the president, the debate is trivialized in an ostentatious way, but we know that it will be more difficult than last time. “Everyone compares her to 2017 and says she has made progress – they say in the president’s entourage.” It’s an advantage for you. ”

But in 2017 it was only the effort to disadvantage you? No, there were other reasons. She was too aggressive (she believed that Macron would be destabilized in this way, but she kept the shot) and she was too vague in her explanations (memorable are the scenes in which she anxiously consulted her notes, papers that fluttered everywhere, while he read nothing and fired figures and concepts with nonchanlance). What will happen this time? For months Le Pen has been putting aggression on her part and her entourage is now aiming for a debate “as boring as possible”, so that she does not expose herself and remain credible. On preparation, she has been “studying” since 2017, especially in the economic field, with the support of a group of senior public officials (however very small), who have married her cause of her (she calls them the Horatii). But in front of the fFinally, Macron himself will be found, a “war machine”, with a lively, sly intelligence, who in the “grandes écoles” has learned to resist the pressure of such a debate. He, however, must be careful not to give in to arrogance.

Le Pen will try to attack him on the balance sheet, what he hasn’t done (much) in the last five years. He will attack her on her friendship with Vladimir Putin until the war begins. You also have a new topic, which has just been offered to you on a silver platter by the European Union Anti-Fraud Office. In recent days, you sent a dossier to the French judiciary, accusing Le Pen of fraud and embezzlement of public funds, as an MEP (from 2004 to 2017). The disputed figure is 137 thousand euros (but a total of 617 thousand is reached, if we also consider the alleged irregularities of other members of her party, including her father Jean-Marie). These are invoices for the benefit of companies that gravitated towards Le Pen judged excessive in relation to performance. And activities in France, with no ties to the EU, financed with funds obtained by the Union. Marine needs to practice this with her fake Macron as well.