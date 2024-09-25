It is not just aircraft carriers and submarines that are becoming hard currency in global conflicts. Icebreakers are also becoming more important. The melting of the polar ice caps will create new trade routes in the far north, and fishing grounds as a source of protein and mineral resources are also becoming increasingly interesting at the South Pole. On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington in July, the USA, Canada and Finland therefore agreed on the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) to exchange “experience, information and skills”.