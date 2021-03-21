“Bland, serious and formal.” Thus begins the video of the PSOE candidate to preside over the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, winner in the 2019 regional elections. “Some say that I am dull. If it’s quiet, they may be right. It will be because I don’t believe in fighting, because when there are screams, I ask to speak. Because when it comes to the pandemic, vaccination and economic recovery, I do not summarize my program in a tweet. I have much more to say ”, he recounted in the recording. This Saturday, in his presentation as a candidate, wrapped in the headquarters of Ferraz by the president, Pedro Sánchez, the party’s staff and heavyweights of La Moncloa such as Félix Bolaños and Paco Salazar, Gabilondo has made a call to concentrate the transversal vote and anticrispación: “I believe in the free Madrid, that of our students, in the Madrid of Puerta del Sol that says no to the extreme right, the Madrid of the leap to democracy, the Madrid of 15-M, the Madrid of the balconies applauding our toilets. The progressive, rebellious, nonconformist, cultural and dynamic Madrid that we are ”. For Sánchez, “Ángel represents management, calm and responsibility in the face of shouting”.

The elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4, for which there are still more than six weeks, have become mini-generals in which the parties will turn with all available resources. And with totally different strategies: the candidates of the PSOE, Ciudadanos y Más Madrid, like this Saturday Gabilondo, are already demanding moderation in the face of what they consider a radical discourse by United We Can, PP and Vox. Two ways of understanding politics whose electoral revenue remains to be seen in a country immersed in a serious health, social, economic, political and institutional crisis.

The second vice president of the Government has made the leap into regional politics ready to ensure the entry of United We Can into the Madrid Assembly – the ribbon is one of the most demanding in the whole country (5% of votes) – going to clash with Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “It is more than likely that when Mrs. Ayuso is really investigated she will be charged and end up in prison,” he said this Friday without clarifying what he was referring to. “Spain owes me one, we have removed Pablo Iglesias from La Moncloa,” the president of Madrid had previously said. His original campaign mantra was to be “Socialism or freedom.” With Iglesias on the board, it became “Communism or freedom.”

Verónica Fumanal, former director of communication for Pedro Sánchez and president of the Political Communication Association, affirms: “The electoral campaigns are an element of contrast, and in the face of a campaign that we already know is going to be very polarized by Ayuso and Iglesias, the PSOE and Más Madrid have opted for profiles that provide tranquility and calm. They are absolutely credible candidates, they do not offer something that is not real, but it will be necessary to see if it works ”. In his opinion, Iglesias “does not take a single vote from Ayuso or vice versa. They are two profiles that unite their ranks ”. “For their part, the moderates do not mobilize against it: there will not be any right-wing voter who will vote because they are afraid that Gabilondo will leave.”

Paloma Piqueiras, PhD in Communication from the Complutense University and public affairs advisor, opines: “It is logical that there are parties that bet on moderation. Political disaffection and satiety grow more and more; young people are moving away from politics ”.

“The focal points of polarization of the campaign,” adds Piqueiras, “will be in the speeches of Ayuso and Iglesias. They are perhaps the games that have the most to win, but also those that have the most to lose. I understand that Iglesias will push to the maximum to stress and attract the maximum possible vote. At the other pole is Ayuso, who is now ensuring voters and that Vox does not take them away ”. Fumanal demands that Mónica García’s speech on the proposal of the secretary general of Podemos for a joint candidacy with Más Madrid should not be forgotten. “It was a blow to the table: the vindication of women and their leadership capacity. Mr. Iglesias, we don’t need them to come and rescue us. “

Mónica García responds to Pablo Iglesias’ offer to present a joint candidacy.

In such an open context, without a day passing in which Spanish politics surprises with the latest incendiary message, one of the keys to the Madrid elections will be what way of understanding politics is imposed. In the starting gun of Gabilondo’s campaign in Ferraz, Sánchez has wielded: “In this multiparty system, Ángel is the only candidate who can agree with both hands.” Gabilondo has stressed his intention not to fall into polarizations. “Faced with the histrionics with which the campaign has started, I enthusiastically accept to represent seriousness. Welcome to seriousness! ”. The Prime Minister has seconded him: “If something is not Madrid at all, it is extremism, hatred, intolerance. It is dynamism and opportunities, except when we talk about politics. The contribution of the Government of Madrid has been zero in management and solutions [en la pandemia]. Madrid has been the only region opposed to the perimeter closure on the San José bridge and at Easter ”. Sánchez has summarized Ayuso’s management as “a wasteland”: “He has only approved one law in two years: what a coincidence, the one that modifies the land law. The one that has to do with the usual, with speculation when the PP governs ”, he said. “Faced with that zero in management, there has been infinite tension, a multitude of shouts, rudeness and many fireworks. Just what Madrid needs the least. We leave the screaming to others. The majority of Madrilenians do not see the corrosive and destructive politics. We give the show to others ”, has abounded.

“Governing seriously” is the campaign slogan chosen by Ferraz and La Moncloa for the elections advanced by Isabel Díaz Ayuso on March 10 with the excuse that the PSOE and Ciudadanos could present a motion of censure, as happened in Murcia. Just that day, the coalition Executive that he presided over was going to close a Budget agreement with Vox for the region, which has public accounts extended from 2019.

“In Madrid there is no shortage of money, what is left over is this show. They say that I am too formal, it will be because impudence and insult do not represent me. It will be because I do not believe in hatred or tension. It will be because, definitely, I am not a politician of marketing”, Gabilondo has defined himself. The former Minister of Education with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has lamented the “degradation of politics” in the economic locomotive of Spain to which the “ridiculous and demagogic slogans and the screams that do not let the reasons be heard” contribute. All an implicit allusion to “socialism or freedom” with which Ayuso called the electoral advance and that days later, after Pablo Iglesias’ leap to Madrid politics, he adapted to “communism or freedom.”