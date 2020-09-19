The IPL-13 battle on foreign soil will begin on Saturday with an explosive clash in the opening match on Saturday between Mumbai Indians led by storm batsman Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings led by best finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Due to the Corona epidemic, the IPL is being held this time in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, three cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is the third time in the history of IPL when this T20 tournament is being held on foreign soil. The final of the tournament will be held on 10 November.

The tournament match between defending champions Mumbai and defending runners-up Chennai will be in a somewhat changed environment. When both teams clashed in the final in India last year, Dhoni was a member of the Indian team and he had to submit his claim for the ODI World Cup to be held in England after the IPL but this time Dhoni after fully retiring from international cricket Coming into the IPL and there is no pressure on him to make a place in the Indian team. On the other hand, Rohit has been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting honor. Interestingly, Dhoni announced his retirement from International Cricket on Independence Day on August 15, while Rohit became the Khel Ratna on August 29. Dhoni has become Khel Ratna before this.

Both the teams have suffered a setback due to the withdrawal of some of their players before the IPL starts. Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who bowled the last winning over in the final for Mumbai last year, withdrew from the IPL for personal reasons, while veteran Chennai batsman and vice-captain Suresh Raina and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also withdrew from the IPL for personal reasons. Raina then returned to India a week after arriving in Dubai. Malinga and Harbhajan had not even reached Dubai and they had informed about their departure from home. 13 members, including two from the Chennai team, were infected with Corona after arriving in Dubai and were kept in a 14-day isolation. Fast bowler Deepak Chahar has returned to the team after recovering from Corona, while batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad will not be able to play in the inaugural match.