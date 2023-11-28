This Tuesday, a court in the City of Buenos Aires suspended the presidential elections in Boca Juniors, one of the most popular sports clubs in Argentina. Some 100,000 people were called to the polls to elect the new president of the club between Juan Román Riquelme, current vice president and one of the ex-footballers most beloved by fans, and Andrés Ibarra, an economist supported by the former president of Argentina and former Boca leader. Mauricio Macri, who has entered the race as a candidate for vice president. The judge has suspended the elections after accepting a complaint from Ibarra about alleged irregularities in the registration of at least 13,000 voting members during the current administration. Thus, the second most bitter political battle of the year has run aground in the courts without a new date to take place.

After the victory of the far-right Javier Milei in the presidential elections on November 19, Argentina’s eyes fell on the Boca Juniors elections. The morbidity generated by witnessing a confrontation between the footballer who has brought the most joy to fans in recent decades and the former political leader who sought to get rid of him for challenging his authority, was only part of the attraction. The battle for Boca had also entered the electoral campaign.

Milei, who had received a boost from Macri to defeat the ruling Peronism in the national elections, faced the last phase of his campaign with the Argentine soccer teams campaigning against him for the proposal to convert the social clubs that manage professional soccer in public limited companies open to private capital. More than 100 professional teams rejected the president-elect’s proposal, and among the big ones, Boca Juniors led by its current president, Jorge Ameal, and his vice president, Juan Román Riquelme, was especially critical. “Faithful to its origins, respectful of the clear principles defended for almost 120 years, Boca Juniors ratifies its character as a non-profit civil association and the premise that our club belongs to its people, members who make it more every day.” big,” Boca published in a statement. Milei won the presidential election even with the soccer teams against him, and Macri decided to double down on his bet and go for revenge in the club that had catapulted his political career.

Mauricio Macri, on November 13, when presenting himself as a candidate for vice president of Boca Juniors. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

The complaint of the Macrista candidate accepted by a civil court has pierced one of the club’s biggest problems. Boca Juniors has 315,879 members, according to data from the Argentine Football Association (AFA), of which almost 175,000 appear as “adherent members”, that is, they pay a lower monthly payment than a full member and do not enjoy the same rights. , such as being able to enter the stadium during matches or voting in elections. La Bombonera, Boca’s stadium, has capacity for about 57,200 people, and all members pay about $10 a month in the hope of moving up the line to become full members.

According to the judicial resolution that has disqualified the elections, some 13,000 adherent members changed categories between August and November 2021, skipping the line, when the usual thing is that the monthly figure does not exceed one hundred. The candidate Andrés Ibarra denounced that the “disproportionate growth” hid a political intention: to vote, full members must be 18 years of age and have at least 24 months of seniority.

The conflict was uncovered on November 22, after a judicial raid that sought figures about the partners. Then, Boca spread the official version on its social networks: according to the current leadership, the club today has fewer members than in December 2019, when it received the transfer of Macrista Daniel Angelici. They also stated that during that management, between 2012 and 2019, the number of active members had doubled to reach 114,665. “The inopportune moment chosen (…) ten days before the elections to elect the club’s authorities, demonstrates once again that Mr. Andrés Ibarra, candidate of the opposition front, only intends to harm the institution and the electoral process ”the statement said.

It was not the first raid on the Riquelmista management. In August, after another operation, the vice president’s brother, Cristian Riquelme, was charged with fraud and illicit association for an alleged resale of tickets. He must present his investigatory statement before Justice this Wednesday.

Riquelme has been denouncing a “dirty campaign” by Macrismo for months in which Justice and the Government of the City of Buenos Aires have played an active role. Between the court cases and the constant suspensions to the stadium for “exceeding its capacity,” Riquelme has managed to sustain the narrative that Macri uses his political power to muddy the field. There is no shortage of suspicions: Mauricio Macri is the most powerful man in Buenos Aires since he left the leadership of Boca in 2007 to become mayor of the Argentine capital. He was for eight years, until he became president in 2015, but his party has not stopped governing the city. His last dolphin at the head of the Buenos Aires Government is none other than his cousin, Jorge Macri, who managed to run in the elections last October after a pirouette by a court that qualified him even though he did not meet the primary requirement: being domiciled in the city.

“They want to privatize the club, use it for politics,” denounces Riquelme, who was leading the polls for the suspended elections. The former idol, the last Boquense captain to lift the always desired Copa Libertadores, has in his favor having reinforced some of the club’s structures: the women’s professional team is the local champion and a great South American competitor, basketball has returned to the Argentine elite, and men’s professional soccer has been filled with homegrown talent. Against him, Riquelme has not been able to take charge of the club’s two white elephants: the expansion of the stadium and winning the Copa Libertadores again, which the team last won in 2007.

Ibarra and Macri have proposed their solutions. The former president claims to have the funds to undertake the reform of La Bombonera, and has the medal of having been the president who took Boca to the top of the world at the beginning of this century. His promise includes once again kicking out of the club the player who helped him then on the field and who, like few others, is not afraid to raise his voice.

