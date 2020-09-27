The battle to dominate the Supreme Court haunts the President of the United States, Donald Trump. And the desire to replace before the November 3 elections the vacancy left by the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg disturbs the spirits of those who see beyond the political dispute and wish that time helps ease the mourning for a woman. admired and respected. But time is money in the Republican court. And one less Democratic judge means the promise of one more conservative judge.

The name of Amy Coney Barrett covered the front pages of the American media yesterday. Trump had promised to unveil in the afternoon (the night he had already entered Spain) the name of his chosen one to complete the Supreme Court for him. We’re going to announce someone extraordinary. Tomorrow (yesterday) is going to be a great day, “proclaimed the president in Virginia last Friday. He did not say the name of his nominee at the time, but he had already made it clear that it would be a woman, and that Barrett is “extraordinary.” The president’s nomination is the first step to merit entry into the high court. The Senate must confirm that election with a simple majority and Republicans outnumber Democrats (53 versus 47) in this House. The Court would thus have six conservative judges among its nine magistrates. And he would do it without the courtesy of respecting Bader Ginsburg’s wish: to wait for a new election for the newly elected president to step into this responsibility with the support of the voters and the respect of his rivals.

It will not be like that, the terms are rushing and the majorities in the Senate are assured. The machinery has started to work. And Amy Coney Barrett waits for her chance. In 2018 she was already part of the list of finalists presented by Trump for a position released after the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, however the place was filled by Brett Kavanaugh after a fierce battle for confirmation.

At just 48 years old, his lifetime appointment would guarantee a strong conservative presence for decades at court, although it would sow conflict.