What a struggle it was when the Donker Dohmen couple wanted to pass on their two surnames to their children. As women became increasingly emancipated, choosing surnames was limited to Tuesdays “old-fashioned,” often to the detriment of the mother. “It was as if I didn’t belong,” says Sandra, mother of three sons. Where they came up with a ruse at the time, from now on everyone can get two surnames.
#battle #double #surname #years #Donker #Dohmen #family #ruse
Politics | What do the parties think about the burning issues of culture? HS compiled the answers to the essential questions
Cultural issues have been conspicuous by their absence in the discussions during the elections. HS clarified the parties' positions on...
Leave a Reply