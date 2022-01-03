The trends of NFT and cryptocurrencies have been getting into video games lately. While some developers are happy to include these in their titles, there are others who are very against their use. Now it seems that South Korea it could be the first country to establish laws against them.

With the rise of NFT and cryptocurrencies also popularized games known as Play to Earn. In them, players are able to obtain cryptocurrencies in exchange for their actions and almost always require a real economic investment to be able to play. Perhaps that is why they have been blacklisted by South Korea.

South Korea vs Play to Earn: The first country of many?

According to information from the local newspaper, Naver, South Korea A battle against Play to Earn games has started. The Committee for the Management of Games of that country asked Google Y Manzana that block the distribution of this type of title throughout the region. In this way, no citizen could have access to them in the future.

The reason behind this request is that some of these titles offer withdrawals of up to 10,000 Korean won which could be categorized as a ‘prize’ under their laws. The officers of South Korea claim that this could endanger the youngest, as it would give them access to a ‘irresponsible amount of a volatile currency ‘.

The letter from the officers of South Korea for Manzana Y Google it also requests that developers be denied uploading of their games if they do not have an age rating. This should be granted by the local committee itself or by some system within the respective app stores. It seems that the main objective is the protection of children.

The only way these games could be classified would be if they offered lower prizes, which would surely not be well received by those who already use them. This request for South Korea could be the first of many around the world if we are guided by the current situations about NFT and cryptocurrencies. Do you think these are here to stay?

