Ancelotti, who seemed clearly upset, said during a press conference on Tuesday before Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Napoli, in response to a question about whether he would stay at the club for another season: “I will give you the opportunity to ask another question. I say it again, I don’t.” I’m talking about my future.”

With his contract expiring at the end of the current European season, and Brazilian Federation President Ednaldo Rodriguez making confident statements about signing the 64-year-old, Real Madrid is striving to hold on to the only coach who has won the title in all five major European tournaments.

A club official confirmed to Reuters that President Florentino Perez is considering submitting an offer to extend Ancelotti’s contract, while the director of the Brazilian Federation told Reuters that the federation expects him to be present with the “samba dancers” in the “Copa America” ​​next year in the United States.

The Brazilian Federation expects to officially sign with Ancelotti by mid-January, which will cancel the clause extending his contract with Real Madrid for another year, and the Federation says it has “legal guarantees” to protect its interests in the event that the deal collapses.

A Brazilian Federation official told Reuters: “The president (Ednaldo Rodriguez) would not have signed Fernando Diniz to a one-year contract in a temporary position if he did not have a serious plan. Nothing has changed in the president’s position since the last time he spoke to the media. “The plan is Carlo Ancelotti and we are very comfortable and confident in our commitment to make it happen.”

Rodriguez told Reuters last March that signing Ancelotti would be a “no-brainer” decision.

When interim coach Diniz was introduced last July, he remained confident: “Ancelotti will be here, you can be sure of that.”

Ancelotti constantly refused to participate in this discussion, saying: “I am not thinking about that (my future). I am proud that the Brazilian national team is talking about me, but I will not talk about my future until my contract expires. In the end, at most it will be a wait of 6 months. What does 6 months mean? When you think about a fateful decision in life?

Bayer Leverkusen’s German coach, former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso, is likely to be the preferred choice to replace Ancelotti if he leaves.