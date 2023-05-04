More difficult overtaking, but the DRS zones are getting shorter

The trend that sees the slopes continues reduce the DRS meters expected compared to the 2022 editions. If the DRS zone on the starting straight was shortened in Baku, in Miami the first two DRS zones will both be shortened by 75 meters for a total of 150 meters less to cover with the rear wing open in Qualifying and in the Race at the moment where you are less than one second from the car in front. The third DRS zone, on the other hand, remains unchanged, the one on the long return straight which ends with the narrow hairpin bend to the left at 45°.

The decision to reduce the meters of DRS available it certainly contrasts with the significant decrease in overtaking. The 2023 cars, in fact, generate more harmful vortices for the cars they chase than the 2022 ‘sisters’ and this makes it more difficult to stay close to the opponents and, consequently, to launch winning attacks even when the DRS is available .

For sure every meter less than DRS corresponds to a few thousandths ‘taken off’ in Qualifying from Red Bull which at this moment enjoys an evident technical advantage when the rear movable wing is activated, which reduces the resistance to forward movement in a straight line.

With three DRS zones available the impact of reducing the first two is likely to be smaller than observed in Baku, Azerbaijan where objectively having reduced the main DRS zone frustrated several potential battles as several drivers underlined at the end of the weekend held on the Azeri circuit. A year ago the Miami Grand Prix was quite eventful and there was no lack of tussle even for the leading positions, with Max Verstappen who managed to pass Charles Leclerc on the track in what was the fight for the victory of the GP.