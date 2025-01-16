Soccer
Each season, two integrity courses are taught in all locker rooms to prevent cases like the one that affected Kike Salas.
Kike Salas went to train this Wednesday at the Sevilla sports city under the shadow of suspicion. Barely a few hours had passed since his arrest and subsequent release for an alleged crime of fixing sports bets and the suspicion…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#battle #matchfixing #locker #room #integrity #workshops #prevent #betting
Leave a Reply