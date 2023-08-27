Central bankers look for a compass. They are sailing by the stars while the sky is cloudy, according to the metaphor used by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the traditional central bankers symposium at the end of August. After the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the rules of the game have changed and there is no instruction manual for what is happening, agreed the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde.

The battle against inflation lengthens and price tensions threaten in a less globalized world, with bottlenecks in the supply chain, shortages of some essential raw materials and the fight against climate change. With this, the question is no longer so much how high rates will rise, but rather how long they will remain high. The era of cheap money that followed the Great Recession is over, and it doesn’t look like it’s coming back anytime soon, with all the consequences that has for mortgages, investment, and the economy in general.

While they find the compass, the big central banks, and especially the Federal Reserve, prefer to err in the direction of price stability, even if that means having to navigate through a recession. Central bankers are ranked among hawks, concerned about price stability at all costs, and pigeons, more sensitive to the evolution of employment. Robert McTeer, former president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, said that “only the hawks They go to central banker heaven.” Powell and Lagarde are trying to earn their place in heaven by submitting to the highest inflation in four decades.

Jackson Hole isn’t heaven, but at the end of August it looks like it. That paradisiacal enclave in the Rocky Mountains, In the heart of Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming, it suffers inclement winters, but mild summers that contrast with the humid heat of August in the capital of the United States. For more than 40 years, at the invitation of the Kansas City Federal Reserve, it has hosted an economic symposium every year around these dates that brings together central bankers and economists from all over the world in a secluded hotel with rustic decoration, including a stuffed bear.

The most anticipated speech was Powell’s on Friday, in which he said inflation was still “too high” and he was willing to raise rates further if necessary, but any decision would be made “carefully”. In addition, he admitted that the more than five points of rise in a year and a half (from almost 0% to a range of 5.25% -5.5%) still have lagging effects to unfold. The translation is that the Federal Reserve will pause its meeting on September 20 and perhaps also in November and in December it will decide if another twist is needed or if enough is enough, according to market sources. But there is division. Bank of America analysts remain comfortable with their forecast that the last 0.25 point rise will be in November and those at Oxford Economics believe the July rise was the last.

Lagarde gave fewer clues, but the interventions of ECB advisers in Jackson Hole over the course of two days anticipate a battle at the September meeting between those in favor of raising rates even more in September and those who would also prefer to wait. “For me it is too early to think about a pause,” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told Bloomberg TV (BTV) in Jackson Hole. “We must not forget that inflation continues to hover around 5%. Therefore, it is too high. Our goal is 2%. So there’s still a way to go.” Nagel rejected the caricature of Germany as Europe’s sick man at this juncture. “I remain quite optimistic that we will have a soft landing.”

Soft landing, a term derived from the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1970s, is the mantra of central banks when the economy overheats or inflation gets out of hand. It is about controlling prices with rate hikes without causing a recession. Alan Greenspan did it at the Federal Reserve in 1994, but he couldn’t prevent a recession after rate hikes burst the tech bubble. Powell is working on it, but it’s too soon to claim victory. Next year he will pass sentence, according to Esther George, president until last January of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, the host in Jackson Hole. Chicago Federal Reserve Chairman Austan Goolsbee said he sees a “golden path” to reduce inflation without triggering a major recession, he told CNBC.

Central bankers have rejected the siren songs of those calling for raising the inflation target from 2% to 3%. It would be like cheating at solitaire. “2% is and will continue to be our inflation target,” Powell said bluntly on Friday. “We will not lose sight of our goal. We must maintain and we will maintain inflation at 2% in the medium term,” Lagarde seconded. “It makes me uncomfortable declaring victory when it clearly isn’t. Before getting into this we already said what the objective was going to be. You can’t change the inflation target until it’s reached,” Goolsbee added.

What has risen, according to economists, is the neutral interest rate, which neither slows down nor drives the economy. That may explain why rate hikes have cooled activity in Jackson Hole less than was expected a year ago, even though they have been more aggressive than anticipated then. Factors such as the expansionary fiscal policy (with more deficit and debt) and the savings pools accumulated by the pandemic have raised it, but even Powell is not clear where it stands: “We cannot identify the neutral interest rate with certainty, so there is always uncertainty about the exact level of monetary policy tightening,” he admitted on Friday.

After the rate hikes of 2022 and 2023, the time has come to calibrate the latest movements. The tradition is to make a mistake with the last climb, partly by choice. “Not raising rates enough would be a worse mistake than raising rates too much, because we can fix that,” Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester told BTV in Jackson Hole. “We have to be very careful. We don’t want to push too hard. We don’t want to come up short,” she added to CNBC. “The risks are now really on both sides: doing too little or doing too much, but I would still err on the side of raising rates,” agreed Martins Kazaks, governor of the Bank of Latvia.

By leaving open the possibility of further rate hikes, Powell delays the next debate: when the cuts will start. The evolution of the interest rates of US bonds anticipates that they are not close. ‘Louder for longer’ is the somewhat muted message I’ve received from Jackson Hole”, wrote on Friday in X, the old TwitterBill Gross, co-founder of the giant Pimco and who was known as the king of bonds.

“We will assess how long to maintain the restrictions as inflation comes down. The real interest rate [los tipos nominales ajustados a la inflación] it will harden, so we’ll have to keep an eye on it as we go along,” Mester said. “I think it’s very likely that we will need to hold for a considerable amount of time,” Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said. Other participants believe that this is the message that comes now, but that for practical purposes it is not very relevant, rather it will be the data that will mark the decisions. “Just as inflation surprised upwards, it can surprise downwards,” one of the attendees told EL PAÍS. The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Patrick Harker, a strong supporter of a pause, believes that there will be no rate cuts “clearly until next year at the earliest.” “And when next year? The data will have to tell. If the inflation rate falls faster than anticipated, we could cut sooner rather than later, but I think we have to let that happen,” he added to CNBC.

The market is still expecting some rate cuts next year. Bank of America forecasts a drop of 0.75 points for the year as a whole, 0.25 in June and the same in the third and fourth quarters. According to his analysts, Powell’s speech had a part for the hawks (that inflation is still “too high”, that he is willing to raise rates again and that the neutral rate may have risen) and another for the pigeons (That the rate hikes that have already been carried out have not yet fully unfolded their effects, that the next movements will be made “carefully”).

Powell has insisted that he does not want to repeat the mistakes of the 1970s, when Fed Chairman Arthur Burns claimed victory early and inflation entrenched the US economy for a decade. Paul Volcker, who held the position from 1979 to 1987, decided shortly after taking office to undertake a major change in monetary policy: restrict the amount of money and have the market set the rates, which reached 20%. Volcker was the president of the Fed who attended the first symposium in Jackson Hole, in 1982. He found no rest there but an avalanche of criticism. Edward Kane, an economist at Ohio State University, gave a devastating presentation, according to the book In Late August (At the end of August).

“Depending on which economic indices are emphasized and how other potentially relevant developments are factored in, the change in the FOMC policy framework [el comité de política monetaria de la Fed] it can be described as spectacularly successful, relatively unimportant or absolutely disastrous”, said Kane, who, when developing his presentation, chose the third option. Time, on the other hand, proved Volcker right, of whom Powell has declared himself a great admirer. He now wants to follow his example and “stick with it until the job is done,” according to the crutch inspired by his ancestor that she repeats over and over again.

