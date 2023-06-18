Mexico has maintained a strong fight in recent years to protect the cultural heritage of its native peoples. The Government has criticized design brands such as Carolina Herrera or Shein, the Asian textile giant, on several occasions for the use of designs and identity elements of the country’s indigenous cultures. But not only abroad, also tourist companies such as the Xcaret Group, one of the largest in the Riviera Maya, have made it a custom to use it to attract tourists. In recent weeks, this idyllic story of the company born in 1990 with cultural elements has met with a complaint from a group of representatives of the Great Mayan Council –the highest Mayan representative body in the territory–, who denounced before the Institute National Copyright (Indautor) violations of the cultural heritage of indigenous peoples and communities. The administrative process between Xcaret and the public institution is still open, but the company has already withdrawn some elements of its advertising as a precaution. The complaint has once again reopened a constant controversy, which was gaining strength in the media with the appropriation of certain designs and their use in fashion or crafts.

The Mayan representatives base their complaint on the Federal Law for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples and Communities, a regulation approved in January 2022 that seeks to “protect and safeguard” the cultural heritage and intellectual property of the peoples and communities. natives. The law establishes that only those affected can start a legal lawsuit, so the Ministry of Culture limits itself to sending letters to brands when situations like this occur. The Indautor notified Xcaret of the complaint on January 11 of this year, and so far, the company has been positive during the process. “There is no decision on the part of the authority dealing with the case and we have full confidence in the institutions of our country and in good faith to reach positive agreements among those of us who are involved in this particular issue,” sources from sources told this newspaper. the tourist company, who defend that the preservation of heritage is one of its fundamental pillars.

People represent the ‘Sacred Mayan Journey’ from Xcaret to the island of Cozumel, in May 2019. Elizabeth Ruiz (Darkroom)

The company is known for its giant theme parks, the tours and events that it constantly organizes, but also for its three luxury hotels in Quintana Roo. The decorations of its rooms recall colorful iconography and indigenous details through elements such as paintings or pillows. Tourists can visit some of the natural and artificial cenotes that are spread throughout its parks, but they can also observe re-enactments of Mayan rituals among the organized activities. This type of content adjoins one of the purposes of the regulations approved a year ago: “[La ley busca] establish sanctions for the misappropriation and use, exploitation, commercialization or reproduction of the cultural heritage, knowledge and traditional cultural expressions of the indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities”.

The Xcaret team points out that they are “extremely respectful of the Mayan culture”: “Due to the geocultural region where we are located, the Mayan culture is of great importance and high esteem.” Carlos Martínez, cultural promoter and defender of Human Rights of indigenous peoples, affirms that some companies like Xcaret take advantage of the use of cultural elements to obtain economic benefit, and he labels this use as a “violation”. “There is a problem. They make cultural representations of religious manifestations of the towns. They use elements that are part of the cosmogony of the peoples. They don’t respect those dances, those dances that are part of their worldview, that are part of their life. They make it a show,” he comments.

At the same time, Martínez has shown a constant rejection of the regulations approved last year due, precisely, to the limitation that it represents to open a legal process: “It causes the re-victimization of the peoples. Sometimes, from the legislature, systematic institutional violence is generated. It is violence because it is already part of the system. They make a law to comply with the media, but they know that it will not have any scope. The violence comes from the legislature, because nothing reaches the peoples”. The human rights defender tried to find, without results, the times that the investigator had relied on federal law to prosecute an issue. “[La norma] It is useless, no one has been infringed since the law was created. Four or five months after its publication [en junio o julio del año pasado] I made a question through transparency, and they replied that they had not violated anyone yet ”.

Four years ago, Carolina Herrera designer Wes Gordon was inspired by the colors and joyful spirit of Latin America to launch the Resort 2020 collection. Mexico accused the Venezuelan dressmaker’s work of cultural appropriation, once again reigniting that constant controversy. In 2022, the law was born, in which only those affected can start a legal lawsuit. “The violations [a estas culturas] are committed daily. In all the department stores you will find Chinese products with Mexican iconography, with cultural motifs of the original peoples”, defends Martínez. The Xcaret team remains calm in an administrative process that is still open. The Indautor reviews the case.

