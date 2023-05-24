The city of Stuttgart in Germany, from 23 to 25 May 2023hosts one of the largest trade fairs dedicated to electric mobility, The Battery Show Europe. The latest electrification and battery technologies from over are on display here 770 manufacturers. The event takes place these days at Messe Stuttgartthe congress center near Stuttgart Airport, 12 km south of the city.

The Battery Show Europe 2023

The Battery Show Europe is the largest European exhibition and conference dedicated to the advanced battery and battery industries energy accumulators. It provides a platform for professionals, researchers, manufacturers and suppliers to showcase their products, technologies and innovations in the field of batteries and the energy storage.

Inverters on display at The Battery Show Europe 2023

The event typically includes a exhibition hall in which companies present their products and services, as well as a program of conferences with presentations, round tables and workshops led by industry leaders and experts. The topics covered in the conference program concern the battery chemistryproduction processes, safety standards, le applications to electric vehiclesthe integration of renewable energies and emerging technologies.

Cutaway of an electric motor on display at The Battery Show Europe 2023

In the last edition 2022 they participated 10,579 peopleover 99 speakers and 694 delegates at conferences.

The Battery Show Europe who are the exhibitors

At the Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart participate a wide range of exhibitors from various industries, including battery manufacturing, materials, components, testing, recycling and integration. Participants have the opportunity to explore the latest progress in battery technology, connect with industry experts and gain insight into market trends and future developments.

The novelties presented at The Battery Show Europe 2023

In this edition among the exhibitors there are important automotive brands such as: Audi, BASF, Battery Alliance, Battery Associates, BMW, Borg Warner, Daimler, Eaton, Henkel, Hyundai, Ionity, Itavolt, Mclaren, Mitsubishi, RIMAC, Siemens, Umicore and Williams.

The Battery Show Europe Stuttgart

The Battery Show Europe takes place in Stuttgart because the German city is regarded as the spiritual home of the automobilewith the Messe Stuttgart exhibition center located very close to the airport.

Electric go-kart on display at The Battery Show Europe 2023

The German city in 1886 was home to the invention of the car, with the Benz Patent-Motorwagen of Karl Benz. Now Stuttgart hosts the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Bosch and Mahle.

