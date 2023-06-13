The Nyobolt EV is an electric sports car reminiscent of the Lotus Eliza. More interesting than the little original appearance is the subcutaneous technology, because according to the makers, the battery is fully charged in just under six minutes.

For many owners of a combustion engine car, the time it takes to charge an electric car is still one of the biggest obstacles to making the switch. But that long delay will soon come to an end, say the English companies Callum and Nyobolt. The company of Jaguar and Aston Martin designer Ian Callum – and battery developer Nyobolt claim that they have the technology to fully charge an electric study model after six minutes.

Jaguar designer Ian Callum

Although Callum is best known as a design house, it also has a development department and it is mainly that part of Callum that has been involved with the Nyobolt EV. The car was designed by Julian Thomson, the same man responsible for the design of the first generation Lotus Elise. The Nyobolt EV can clearly see that and Callum and Nyobolt openly admit that the design of the electric concept car is strongly inspired by that of the lightweight English two-seater. (continue reading below the photo)

Nyobolt © Nyobolt.com



Improved Elise

According to Thomson, the electric Nyobolt EV is an optically improved version of the Elise, which is 10 centimeters wider and 15 centimeters longer than the original. The car is slightly higher than the Elise and has new LED headlights and taillights. The EV does not have regular side mirrors. Instead, the Nyobolt EV has cameras mounted on sticks.

Nyovolt © Nyovolt.com



Battery pack

The battery is a 35 kWh model that, according to Nyobolt, is not only smaller and lighter than a regular battery pack of the same size, but that can also be charged considerably faster. According to its creators, the lithium-ion pack can be fully charged in just six minutes, without the need for special charging hardware. The Nyobolt EV can travel up to 250 kilometers on a full battery. According to Nyobolt, the battery pack has successfully completed 2000 charge cycles. Early next year, the battery technology should go into production on a larger scale. See also Safety glasses on: Circusstad Festival is in town

