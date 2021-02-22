“I’ve always had a soft spot for math,” says Anjass. Then she discovered chemistry. “You work with your hands in the laboratory, you see a reaction in front of you – chemistry is just fascinating,” she enthuses. After completing her bachelor’s degree in Palestine, she wants to get ahead, preferably in Germany, where the universities have an excellent reputation.

She scrapes together her savings and, heavily pregnant, enrolls at the University of Ulm. “My husband was very supportive of me, he believes in my dream,” she says. A few months later, she almost has to return to her home country – but then receives a contract as a research assistant and a small scholarship. She can stay! And now even bring her family to Ulm.

It makes batteries cleaner and more sustainable

The young woman is doing her master’s degree and is then doing her doctoral thesis on the fundamentals of electrochemical storage processes in batteries. And in her habilitation, on which she is now working at the University and the Helmholtz Institute Ulm (HIU), she investigates the question of how to replace lithium in batteries with sodium and magnesium. An enormously important topic because: “In the next ten years we will have the big problem that the raw materials for lithium batteries will run out. It’s about making the world a little better. “

Specifically, she wants to develop a hybrid material made from organic and inorganic substances for completely new, high-performance batteries that are easily recyclable.

“With multitasking I can manage family and research”

The courageous Muslim woman had friendly supporters from the start – but she also felt a lot of prejudice, whether because of her gender, her origins or her religion: “In the first few months I felt with some people that there is a bridge that has to be overcome must, ”she describes. “But we settled in quickly. My son spoke German well after only six months. ”Her husband has also found a good job.

Their children, a boy and two girls, are between five and twelve years old. It is often difficult to get family and research under one roof, even if her husband supports her: “There was also a point when I thought I couldn’t go on,” she says. “But I can usually do it with multitasking.” She often sat at the computer with her baby on her lap in the evenings. She cooks while helping her son with school work. “I’m not the type who locks out all work things at home anyway.”

She is pleased that working parents are so well supported in this country

It is also remarkable what is being done in this country to support families. For example, when a lecturer found out that she had given birth, she wrote to her by email: “I should bring my baby to the lecture, even if it cries.”

Anjass is now continuing to research despite lockdown and homeschooling – now and then there is even time for her hobbies: baking cakes and tilling the allotment garden.