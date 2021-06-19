There are many manga and anime that have references to western productions, and as expected, Dragon ball it is not exempt from that. The series created by Akira toriyama has its dose of easter eggs or easter eggs.

However, not only this mangaka added these kinds of extras. Toei Animation, the studio behind the animated adaptation, also added their own, and one of them related to Batman It was discovered (or rediscovered?).

The Batmobile was in full view in Dragon Ball Z

This reference comes from episode 26 of Dragon Ball Z, and found an anime fan, iamlevel5, who published it in Reddit. In the screenshot you shared, if you look at one well, you will notice a car with a very peculiar design.

The source of inspiration is clear, since it is about the Batmobile that appeared in Batman (1989). That is, the great film directed by Tim Burton that put back ‘on the radar’ of Hollywood and the fans to Dark Knight.

Dragon Ball Z enters the Terminator universe with this curious crossover

The design of this vehicle is very characteristic and unmistakable. So it is possible that one of the cartoonists of Toei decide to add on your own to Batmobile, and to avoid any problems, he painted it an orange color.

At the end of the day, no one would say that he copied it directly, and it turned out like a very witty Easter egg. The interesting thing about this episode of the anime is when it came out, and that was in November 1989.

It was ‘hidden’ by being painted a different color

It was a month before the movie of Batman in Japan, so it was an opportune time to include this Batmobile Orange. Officially, the film came out in June of that year in the United States.

So the designer in charge had time to get to know the model of this car through commercials and previews. Undoubtedly it is something very interesting that it has occurred to him to add something like that, and that in Toei Animation they won’t care about it.

However, that was at the time of Dragon Ball Z. In modern times, copyright makes it more difficult to add similar references.

But that doesn’t stop some studios from taking chances. There are also those who approach the owners of various intellectual properties and ask for permission to do so. That does not prevent some Easter eggs from appearing in a more ‘veiled’ way in various animated productions.

