According to some recent rumors, Warner Bros. Games is reportedly working on a video game set in the universe of The Batmanfilm starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

This rumour has been denied in the last few hours by James Gunnco-administrator and creative director of the DC Studioswho expressed himself via the social network Threads. Here are his words on the matter:

“Unfortunately, there is no truth to any of this.”

This sentence, although it denies the actual veracity of the aforementioned rumors, also indicates that the director and producer would have wanted it to be real. James Gunn, once he took the reins of DC Studios, had revealed that the new DC narrative universe would have expanded even through video games.

The Batman, however, It will not be in continuity with the new DC universeso this desire to expand the mythology through the videogame medium might not concern this specific product.

Furthermore, this rumored video game was supposed to feature the main character Penguinwho will already be the main character of the HBO TV series of the same name. The intention to expand the narrative universe of Pattinson’s Batman is therefore there but the video game medium has not yet been taken into consideration, at least for now.