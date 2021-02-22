One of the most anticipated titles of DC Universe is The Batman, a feature film directed by Matt Reeves that will show a darker and more mysterious version of the ‘Dark Knight’.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production had to repeatedly delay the recordings of the tape. However, a recent report from the Screen Daily portal pointed out that Warner Bros He would have ensured that the filming in the United Kingdom will end in March 2021.

Filming began a year ago and was scheduled to finish in February, but due to strict security measures in the work team, the schedule was postponed until a month later.

The batman It was going to hit theaters on March 4, 2022, after Dune postponed its premiere until October 1, 2021, the same month previously saved for the superhero film. However, in this new situation, the date could vary.

Although there is still no official synopsis on the plot of the film, the FandonWire website noted that it will be set today and will be located in the city of Gotham. The main villain will be Riddle of Paul Dano, who murdered several mayoral candidates and left strange messages at the crime scene.

The film will show the paternal relationship of Alfred and Bruce Wayne

According to Greig Fraser, cinematographer for The Batman, Matt reeves has decided to deepen the emotional connection that exists between Bruce Wayne and Alfred.

“I can say something that some actors have already pointed out. It is a film that is very much focused on characters, like Andy Serkis’ and Robert Pattinson’s. It’s a very good script. Like all of Matt’s scripts, it is very well thought out, ”Fraser confessed.