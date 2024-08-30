According to an insider known as Puck, the universe of The Batman Now it will expand into the video game universe. Warner Bros and its video game division are already working on a title that follows the narrative of the new saga of the hero started by Matt Reeves with the 2022 film.

At the moment there are not many details about him, only that he will have a lot to do with the film. The Batman. In addition, the studio is very interested in its creation. Perhaps because of the poor reception of games like Suicide Squad or Gotham Knights that tried to match the popularity of the Arkham series but without much success.

The insider also talked a bit about the situation at Warner Bros. Discovery and its video game division. They were supposedly planning to sell it, but their new CEO, David Zaslav, saw a lot of growth potential in this area.According to the same informant, they are also working on video games for other beloved IPs, but he did not go into details.

Of course, it’s just a rumor for now. It is not known when this game might arrive. The Batman nor how much time has passed in development. For now, we can only wait for Warner Bros. to decide to share official information about it, although it may be a while before that happens.

What can we expect from The Batman in the future?

This game of The Batman It would not be the first or only project to expand its universe. In fact, the series premieres in September. The Penguin on HBO that takes place immediately after the events of the filmHere we will see Oswald Cobblepot climb through Gotham’s criminal underworld.

As for video games, another title in the series is coming. Arkham called Arkham: Shadow. However, to the disappointment of many, this is a title exclusive to VR headsets and not another adventure in the style of the original trilogy. Origins. We need a new Dark Knight game, don’t you think?

