It is less than a month before the premiere of batmanso these last few weeks we have been receiving a lot of details and photos about the new bat movie. Robert Pattinsonits protagonist, has also been very busy with interviews, and in one of them he states that he has already seen an unpublished cut of the film and considers that it will be quite different from the other productions of the hero.

Talking with GQ, Pattinson stated the following:

“I already saw an unreleased cut for myself. The first shot is so jarring from any other Batman movie that it just gives it another beat. It’s what Matt Reeves told me from the first meeting: ‘I want to do a noir detective story from the 70s, like The Conversation.’ And I assumed that he meant the environment or something. But from the first take, it’s, ‘Oh, this is actually a detective story.’ And I feel like an idiot, because I didn’t even know that Batman was considered the best detective in the world’; I had never heard that before. Normally when you see Batman he just gets to punch people. But he also has conversations, and there are also a lot of emotional scenes between them, something that has never been present in any of the other movies.”

And indeed, from the beginning Reeves said batman It would actually be a detective movie set in a universe with a superhero, so this new DC Comics project will certainly be very different from what has been done before.

batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Publisher’s note: I trust that this new version of the hero will show us a side of Bruce Wayne/Batman that we have never seen before, at least on the big screen. Hopefully the villains will be just as memorable too and I can’t wait to meet the Joker of this universe.

Via: comic book