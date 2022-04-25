How would that be The Batman with the “goofy” version of the DC character, played by Adam West instead of from Robert Pattinson? The boys from Corridor show it to us with their reinterpretation of trailer of the film.

In the video we find the scenes of the opening sequence of The Batman and many other iconic moments of the film, only with a Knight not really Dark, the one of the iconic television series of the 60s.

The final result is hilarious, complete with onomatopoeia to underline the impacts during fist fights, the classic versions of theRiddler he was born in Penguin (where Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman was untouched) and of course the 1966 Batmobile.

Obviously there are references to the famous episode in which Batman runs around in a desperate attempt to find a safe place in which to detonate a big one. bombwhich we find later in the trailer’s finale.

More details on the movie, the real one, in our review of The Batman.