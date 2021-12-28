The official site of the film The Batman contains a surprise in its source code. It is not a question of who knows what revelation about the film, but of a message designed specifically for those who like to go in search of hidden data.

Between the lines of the site source you can read “Nice Try. You won’t find anything here.“We can translate it to:” Nice try, but you won’t find anything here. “

That the Riddler also writes websites?

There are actually many secrets to be discovered on the sites dedicated to the film. For example, the Riddler’s website hides a code that leads to one strange artwork of Batman, while the site’s font is called … green villain. In short, hunting for information seems to be paying off fans, who are gratified by many small discoveries.

In a way it’s a real little video game, albeit in a very broad sense.