In addition to the revelation of two new images, the director of The Batman Matt Reeves claimed that Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is inspired by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.

The Batman is part of Empire Magazine’s “Huge 2022 Preview” and includes two new images of Robert Pattinson wearing the iconic costume. The images are accompanied by a few words from director Reeves, who he shared how did this connection come about in The Batman with Kurt Cobain, the singer and guitarist of Nirvana:

When I write, I listen to music and while I was writing the first act, I put on “Something In The Way” by Nirvana. It was then that it occurred to me that rather than making Bruce Wayne the playboy version we saw earlier, there is another version that went through a great tragedy and became a recluse. So I started making this connection with Gus Van Sant’s Last Days and the idea of ​​this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain in this kind of ruined manor.

Reeves also discussed how he knew Pattinson it was right for the role after seeing her performance in Good Time of the Safdie Brothers.

In that movie, you could really feel her vulnerability and despair, but you could also feel her power. I thought it was a great mix. He also has that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he might be a recluse.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE IMAGES ALERT 🚨 Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in #TheBatman is inspired by Kurt Cobain, says director Matt Reeves. Read more and see TWO brand new images: https://t.co/buUfNEeRC4 pic.twitter.com/MZKCyJ05dr – Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 18, 2021

With a different Bruce Wayne comes a different Batman, and this film will see the Dark Knight with “less flashy gadgets offered by Lucius Fox in the Nolan trilogy and a more self-built and homemade vehicle“.

This change will also be seen in the iconic costume, which looks much more battered and worn than seen in other films starring the Caped Crusader.

The film was initially slated for release on June 25, 2021, but the date was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic before October 1, 2021 and following the March 3, 2022.