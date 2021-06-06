The Batman, the film directed by Matt Reeves, will introduce Robert Pattinson as the new Bat Man on the big screen. Thus the actor will be able to remove the critical image of Twilight and will have the opportunity to surprise all fans of DC Films.

The director had already advanced to Nerdist that the tape will differ from previous versions for its detective plot and human touch. “It is very psychological and emotional. It seemed like there was a way to explore that alongside the corruption in Gotham. That feels very current. “

Now a Reddit user, SpideyForever245, claimed that Batman he will have a moral code that will prevent him from killing or letting everyone die without exception. This has been characteristic of the Bat Man in the comics and has been explored with greater or less success in his film adaptations.

According to the user, the protagonist will have several conflicts in order to comply with his own rule and will seek to delve into the reasons for this decision. As Robert Pattinson told The New York Times, his character will carry with him a complex ethical battle:

“He is a great character. His morality is a bit out of place. He is not the golden boy, unlike almost every other character in the comics. There is a simplicity in his vision of the world, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more reach with the character. “

Robert Pattinson will be Batman in the film directed by Matt Reeves. Photo: Warner Bros

What will The Batman be about?

The film will be set today and will be set in Gotham City. The main villain will be the Riddler of Paul Dano, who murders the mayoral candidates and leaves strange messages at the scene of the crime.

When is The Batman released?

Like many other Hollywood productions, the production had a series of setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic. To the delight of the fans, filming ended in March of this year and announced its new release date: March 4, 2022.