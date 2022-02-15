Two weeks before the great world premiere of The Batman by Matt Reeves, we continue to learn details of the DC Comics movie, the actors and their characters. Such has been the case that the protagonist of the Bat Man, Robert Pattison, has commented on how he got the voice of the character from him.

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Batman. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

“I had a lot of time to think about it. I was experimenting with many different things. I think the first two or three weeks, we were doing a variety of different voices,” the British actor revealed in Nerdist’s hilarious Q&A sequence.

“Matt and I just decided on something, he started sitting in a very particular place. It felt like a progression from other Bat-voices and also felt like a comfortable thing to do… It seems like, the more you embody the suit, the more you embody the character, the more it started to come out organically. I think that’s what he was trying to do with the character, not put a voice. It’s putting on the suit and the voice just starts to happen,” Pattinson added.

The suit that Robert Pattinson will wear is similar to the one seen in Batman: Zero Years. Photo: Composite/DC Comics/Broadcast

It’s clear to us that for Rob to get the voice of Batman it’s more about being in the suit and acting, that’s when everything flows naturally.

Robert Pattinson will also play Bruce Wayne and it is obvious that his voice should be different; however, we have already been told that, according to the plot, the billionaire orphan will be in an antisocial stage and that he will seek to distance himself from society.

New poster of The Batman. Photo: Warner Bros.

The Batman officially opens on March 4, 2022 in all movie theaters around the world.

The Batman: Latest International Trailer