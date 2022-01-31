The Batman, the film directed by Matt Reeves, will show a new version of the Bat Man played by Robert Pattinson. On this occasion, the most human aspect of the hero will be explored according to previous statements by the filmmaker for Nerdist.

“There’s something there that feels very psychological, very emotional. It seemed that there was a way to explore that along with the corruption in this place. That feels very current,” he explained. Now, the protagonist affirms that this manages to differentiate it from previous adaptations with the exception of Batman: mask of the phantasm.

“In the comics, Batman is someone else…unstable. If you read between the lines, it’s actually very sad. On the other hand, in the cinema, it is always his heroic side that is presented, ”Patinson explained to Premiere France without detailing which comics he was referring to.

“In my opinion, the only one that does this is the animated film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. When I saw it, it clicked: being the Bat Man is a kind of curse, it’s a burden (…). I don’t think we’ve ever seen that on live film.”

The trailers have fans excited. Photo: Composition/Warner

What is The Batman about?

The story takes us back to Bruce Wayne’s early days as Batman, battling crime and corruption in Gotham City. In this scenario, he faces The Riddler who initiates a massacre against the mayoral candidates.

When it premieres?

The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States for next March 4, 2022. Eventually, it will also reach the HBO Max streaming platform.