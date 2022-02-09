Robert Pattinsonthe star of batmanin a recent interview with the GQ medium, revealed that he suffered an accident with his doll in one of the recordings of the DC Comics and Warner Bros.

This fact happened long before production paralyzed The Batman due to the pandemic; however, the fans were unaware of the subject: “ I broke my wrist at the very beginning, doing a trick , even before COVID-19. So the whole first section was trying to keep working, looking like a penguin. I remember when that seemed like the worst thing that could go wrong.”

Curiously, these statements by Robert Pattinson have been after two weeks of commenting on not getting in shape to play the Bat Man: “I always think that it is really embarrassing to talk about how you are exercising. I think it’s like an English thing,” he said.

“Unless it’s in the most incredible form, where people are genuinely curious and say, ‘How did you achieve physical perfection?’ or whatever,” added the actor back then.

What is known about the actor from previous interviews is that he does not like to exercise very much, since it is more about keeping fit with his diet than going to the gym. However, thanks to The Batman, he had to get in shape during the recordings.

The new and darker version of Gotham’s ‘Justiciero’ from director Matt Reeves arrives this March 4 in theaters around the world. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright join Robert Pattinson as main cast members.

