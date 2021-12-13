The batman has the Bat Man fans excited. This new DC bet will star Robert Pattinson, whose approach to his character has been praised after the publication of a second official clip on the DC FanDome in 2021. However, a new trailer has just been released by Warner Bros. Japan.

This brand new publicity material, unsurprisingly, is entirely in Japanese. Still, the explosive action sequences offer a better look at the ‘Dark Knight’, as well as a closer look at his villains, such as Penguin, Riddle Y Catwoman.

It is worth mentioning that this trailer includes scenes that had not been shown previously. In fact, Batman looks more bloodthirsty than ever, but without neglecting the righteous background that characterizes the comics of the iconic hero.

Official synopsis

Two years of stalking the streets as Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton / The Riddler.

As the evidence begins to approach home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham. City.

The new synopsis of The Batman reveals that it will be a film full of action and mystery. Photo: composition / YouTube capture

When is The Batman released?

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman will hit theaters on March 3, 2022.