The batman He is still several months away from hitting the movies, but the conversation around this film started a long time ago when they named Robert Pattinson as the protagonist.

Those who were left with the image of their interpretation of Edward Cullen on Twilight They hated this decision, although many film connoisseurs praised it.

As the premiere of The batman, new photographs were revealed where the costume of Robert Pattinson and even a connection to the Riddle.

A few months ago they published the first official photographs that this superhero will use in the new film, but if you saw them at the time, they have already revealed new images.

The look of Robert Pattinson in order to The batman received all kinds of comments due to the design of the mask, which seems to have too much forehead compared to other designs.

If you want to see it for yourself, we leave you the photographs below.

As you can see, these images show in greater detail the finish of the armor that we will see in The batman, and if that wasn’t enough, they also gave us another look at the Batmobile.

Among this series of photographs also appeared a peculiar art that does not belong to the superhero of DC, but who will take the role of the villain.

Paul Dano will give life to RiddleAlthough this time we will not see a funny character who makes jokes, but a ruthless assassin who even has a more terrifying costume.

The batman It is set as a release date of March 4, 2022, so it will surely be a few more months before we see a new trailer.

What do you think of the look of Robert Pattinson like the superhero of DC? Do you think he will do a good job or repeat his character from Twilight?

