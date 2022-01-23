Embed HTML not available.

There are still a couple of months before that The Batman hits theaters, but Warner Bros. is starting to advertise the film, see recent official clip released.

Warner Bros. has in fact decided to release one full clip two minutes and forty-one seconds taken directly from the film directed by Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne does not utter a word in the clip, but this suggests not only thegloomy atmosphere of the film but also the vision of the character by the director.

In this first official clip of The Batman, Bruce Wayne appears to be at the funeral of a law enforcement officer or city official.

Detective Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) is then talking to another officer about the disappearance of another member of their department, when that missing person is forced to drive through the church at the time we already got to see in the trailers.

The clip in question was not released via Warner’s official website, but appeared during YouTube commercials and a user recorded it by putting it online. You can find the clip in question via the following link.

In the cast of The Batman, plus Robert Pattinson as the dark Knight, we will see Zoë Kravitz, in the role of Selina Kyle; Paul Dano, as Edward Nashton / Riddler; Jeffrey Wright, as James Gordon; John Turturro, in the role of Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard, as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson, as candidate for mayor Bella Reál, Andy Serkis, as Alfred; and Colin Farrell, as Oswald Cobblepot.

The film was initially slated for release on June 25, 2021, but the date was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic before October 1, 2021 and following the March 3, 2022.