If you are a collector and fan of the iconic Batman, then start preparing your portfolios: the manufacturer Prime 1 Studio shows the brand new collectible statue dedicated to THE BATMAN, the film coming in the course of 2022 that sees the actor Robert Pattinson take on the role of the hooded crusader and the billionaire Bruce Wayne.

The statue is in scale 1: 3, limited to only 500 pieces, and bears the name THE BATMAN Special Art Edition Limited Version. It is based on the spectacular illustration made by Jim Lee and shown in the course of DC Fandome 2020.

Here is some useful information:

Dimensions H: 89cm W: 64cm D: 61cm

Three (3) interchangeable heads

Two (2) interchangeable left hands

Three (3) interchangeable right hands

One (1) posable cloth cloak

Base recreated in the style of Gotham City’s Gargoyle

Below you can admire a spectacular gallery of images dedicated to this beauty, while to be able to buy it just follow this link.

Source: Prime 1 Studio