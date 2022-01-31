It’s not long before the premiere of batman, so in recent weeks a lot of promotional material has been released. The new movie of Dark Knight paints to be one of the best in its history, and although initially there were criticisms towards Robert Pattinson, new images show us that the actor will look amazing in the role.

These images are courtesy of the portal TotalFilm, and show us Batman in different situations:

It seems that all those people who criticized Pattinson have repented, for all that they have shown us of batman Lately he has received nothing but praise. Matt Reeves, director of the feature film, he definitely has an important challenge ahead of him, but it seems that fans of the character will not leave unsatisfied.

batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Publisher’s note: I have faith that The Batman will be one of the best versions of the character since Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. The movie certainly has a lot of anticipation behind it, especially considering the current state of DC, and if all goes well, we’ll finally get another worthy Batman on the big screen.

Via: comic book