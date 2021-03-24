The Batman, the movie starring Robert Pattinson, is one of the most anticipated films by fans of DC Comics. After a series of setbacks due to the pandemic, the production finally concluded filming and announced its new release date for March 4, 2022.

Originally, the release was scheduled for June 25, 2021, so fans were surprised by the wait time to see the result. Another detail that several did not take into account is that there will be no simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max, as happened with other titles.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros reached an agreement with Cineworld, the second largest chain of cinemas in the world. Thanks to this, you will be able to show your films in their theaters from 2022 with an exclusivity of 45 days.

What will The Batman be about?

As reported by the FandonWire website, the film will be set today and will be located in the city of Gotham. The main villain will be the Riddler of Paul Dano, who assassinates the mayoral candidates and leaves strange messages at the scene of the crime.

What can we expect from The Batman?

The remake of The Dark Knight will explore a new facet of the character. Photo: mizuriofficial

Comparisons with the predecessor versions of Batman are inevitable, so director Matt Reeves clarified that his version of the superhero is much more humanistic than the previous ones, since it will focus on his emotions.

“There is something there that feels very psychological, very emotional, it seemed like there was a way to explore that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current, ”he previously stated for Nerdist.