The most iconic character in the DC world continues to make a success and in the wake of this latest film, it is confirmed by Gunn and Safran – the masterminds behind the relaunch of the DC cinematic world – the continuation of events, named The Batman – Part 2with Matt Reeves in the director’s booth.

The director doesn’t change and the main actor doesn’t change either: to play the role of the Caped Crusader will always be Robert Pattinson and as we know the film was already in Warner’s plans so today was almost a formality.

Matt is working on The Batman – Part 2, which he considers a Batman Crime Saga, which also includes The Penguin series, and is its own thing. He’s working hard on it. The other day he came and he offered us some incredible, really fantastic things. So our plan is to keep that working.

Talking was right James Gunn who then gave the floor to his colleague Safran who spelled out where this is going to go BatVerse:

The Batman – Part 2 is not a stepson. It’s all under DC, we are fully invested in the success of The Batman, as we are in everything else.

Finally, here are the director’s ideas, Reeves:

For me, the thing I really feel is that I also believe that Rob [Pattinson] is so special in the role. My goal has always been to make these stories with points of view that allow the character to always be the emotional center of the story. Because many times it happens that, after making the first film, other often bad characters suddenly enter the scene and take over and Batman takes a back seat from a character or emotional point of view.

We are sure that this will not happen and we look forward to the second chapter of this saga, scheduled for 2025.