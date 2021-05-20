The Batman, movie starring Robert Pattinson, will show the new version of the superhero on the big screen. The feature film will explore the detective side of the DC Comics character.

The film, directed by Matt Reeves, ended its filming in March 2021, after they were suspended due to a case of coronavirus among the filming staff.

Although the director has provided few details about the plot of The Batman and its setting, new official images from the production show the characters of the film.

The series of new photographs arrive thanks to a calendar that will be launched in 2022 and that has Batman and the Batmobile as its cover photo.

In addition, you can see The Riddler, Catwoman and Batman ready to attack, the last promotional image could be the one that adorns the boxes of toys and action figures that are sold with the premiere of the film.

Batman and the Batmobile. Photo: Warner Bros

The riddle. Photo: Warner Bros

Catwoman and part of the costume she will wear in the movie. Photo: Warner Bros

Photos from The Batman 2022 calendar. Photo: Warner Bros

Batman ready to attack. Photo: Warner Bros

The Batman – trailer

What will The Batman be about?

Just as he maintained Matt reeves During the DC FanDome panel, the film will show us Bruce Wayne’s second year as Batman, in which he has to solve the murders committed by the Riddler in Gotham City.

The production stars Robert Pattinson, while the rest of the cast is made up of Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) and Paul Dano (Riddler).

The film was scheduled to hit theaters in October 2021. However, Warner Bros delayed the release of Dune until the first of the same month, postponing the film of the Bat Man until March 4, 2022.

The Batman Characters

According to Fandom Wire, ‘The Riddle’ will be the main enemy of Batman in the movie Matt reeves. However, there are more actors who will be part of the cast. Here is the list confirmed so far:

– Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman / Selina Kyle

– Jeffrey Wright it’s commissioner james gordon

– Paul Dano as Enigma / Edward Nashton

– Colin Farrell It’s The Penguin

– Andy Serkis is alfred pennyworth

– John Turturro is Carmine Falcone.