The batman is directed by Matt Reeves and will introduce us to the characters of Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, the Riddler and the Penguin, as we saw in his recent trailer released on December 27. The tape promises to be darker than the previous ones.

Now, a new preview shows us the joint work of Batman with Catwoman, in addition to the chemistry they handle. The film will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in a new trailer for The Batman: the Bat and the Cat. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

New teaser for The Batman

The official Twitter account of the feature film released a small teaser called Duet, dedicated entirely to Bruce Wane and Selina Kyle. At just 30 seconds long, the trailer aims to show the chemistry that exists between the two. The ad is a shortened version of the most recent trailer for The Batman, albeit with some new footage.

Paul Dano as the Riddler

The actor who plays the Riddler said in an interview with ComicBook.com: “I was shocked and frankly I thought it was better than it had a right to be. In addition to making contact with the universe, the archetype, the world, the fans, Matt offers something that comes from a real place of instinct, heart and psychology. “

The Riddler in new images of The Batman by Empire magazine. Photo: Twitter / @ TaurooAldebaran

Colin Farrel as the Penguin

For his part, Colin Farrell, who plays the Penguin, expressed the following: “There is a fracture in the center of Oz, which fuels his desire and ambition to rise within this criminal clique. Where is this increase going (…). I would love to be able to explore that in the second movie, if it ever happens. “

The Penguin in new images of The Batman by Empire magazine. Photo: Twitter / @ TaurooAldebaran

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

The actress commented that she wants to bring the character of Catwoman from scratch: “I really wanted to immerse myself in who she is as a human being. There’s a great moment where you see that you have tons of cats and I really wanted to get into the psychology of that. Why do you have all these cats? And when you watch the movie, you will see that she is completely connected to who she is as a human being. “

“Often when an actor wants a role, we tend to nod and smile and say yes to everything, but I tried to do something a little different, for me anyway, which was to treat him like he already had the role and gave notes. , so Matt could really get a feel for what it’s like to work with me, “he said.