If there is one thing that Warner Bros. And A.D they never let it slip away, it is the possibility to sweeten and at the same time electrify the fans of their products through a rich merchandising to say the least. Again we will not be disappointed, because on the occasion of the upcoming release of the new film The Batman by Matt Reeves, brands and merchandise products have been revealed – in various fields – which will be available to celebrate the arrival of the film in theaters, expected in early March.

As anticipated, these products are dedicated to various types of consumers, embracing different commercial categories, and above all in collaboration with very large companies in each sector covered.

Starting from the area of fashion, we can find luxury products Lavin, inspired and reinvented, dedicated to classic characters, then passing through other very important brands such as TomboyX (with linen and t-shirts), e Carhatt (for the first time ever).

What if we talked about particular names? EleVen from Venus Williams (former WTA No. 1 tennis player) offers women a collection of apparel products, with a nod to Catwoman in style, and more. It does not end here, because moving on to shoes was announced the Puma x Batman collection.

But what are the clothes for if we do not combine them with products for the beauty and the person? Here then arrive House of Sillage with a limited edition collection.

The world of accessories sees an avalanche of new products arriving, which have names such as, among others, Fast Track, Pull & Bear, Mobyfox, Zara And Fossil. The latter brand on February 28 will launch a new collection with designs inspired by none other than the Riddler and Batman’s batsuit in the film.

Clearly we have not forgotten about collecting and toys: among the merchandise products dedicated to The Batman in fact, they cannot be missing LEGO dedicated to the Film, or the Hot Wheels Bat Mobile (complete with remote control!). Clearly expect an avalanche of new ones as well Funk Pop, as per tradition.

If you are hungry while reading, you can also order some Oreo featuring a limited edition The Batman, complete with dedicated packaging.